Skills Canada winners spotlight emerging talent for the wood manufacturing sector

Canadian cabinetmaking, architectural design and manufacturing students were among the national medalists recognized at the Skills Canada National Competition 2026, held at the Enercare Centre in Toronto.

Skills/Compétences Canada honoured the winners during the event’s closing ceremony on May 30, after more than 500 students and apprentices from across the country competed in more than 40 skill areas. The competition covered six sectors: transportation, construction, manufacturing and engineering, information technology, services and employment. Competitors were assessed against industry standards while competing against top young skilled talent from across Canada.

For Canada’s secondary wood manufacturing and architectural woodwork sectors, the most directly relevant results came in cabinetmaking. At the post-secondary level, Guillaume Lafontaine-Moisan of Québec (Bronze), Orson Myck of Alberta (Silver) and Michael Merrin of British Columbia (Gold) were recognized. At the secondary level, Travis Plamondon of Alberta, Grady Smith of Ontario and Camden Morrell of New Brunswick were recognized.

Merrin also received broader recognition through the RBC Best of Region Award for British Columbia. The $1,500 award, presented by RBC Future Launch, is given to the competitor or team with the highest score from each province and territory to support continued education and training in the skilled trades.

Several related skill areas also point to the future workforce pipeline for Canadian wood manufacturing, millwork and architectural interiors. In architectural technology and design, post-secondary medalists were Kyara Joy Carta of Prince Edward Island, Anthony Pascu of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Phuoc Thinh Luu of Ontario, while secondary medalists were Kate Brown of British Columbia, Nia Smith of Manitoba and Éliane Ayotte of Québec.

Carpentry results included post-secondary competitors Ethan Arand of Ontario, Cordell Robicheau of Nova Scotia and Tyler McCartney of Alberta, along with secondary competitors Matthew Slingerland of Alberta, Wilyam Couture of Québec and Brady Peters of Manitoba. The category is relevant to wood product installation, building systems and skilled labour pathways connected to the broader construction and wood industries.

The manufacturing and engineering category also included skills tied to automation, machining and plant operations. CNC machining medalists were Josh Dalgleish of Manitoba, Chance Hoehne of Saskatchewan and Richard Lewis of Nova Scotia. Precision machining and mechatronics results also reflect skills increasingly relevant to cabinet, furniture and architectural woodwork manufacturers adopting CNC equipment, robotics and automated production systems.

“At SCNC, we see the future of Canada’s workforce in action,” said Shaun Thorson, chief executive officer of Skills/Compétences Canada. “This competition not only highlights excellence in skilled trades and technologies, it inspires young people to pursue meaningful, high-demand careers that will drive our country forward.”

SCNC 2026 also featured the Skills Showcase highlighting First Nations, Inuit and Métis skills, the Empowering Women in Trades initiative and more than 50 Try-A-Trade and Technology activities. Skills/Compétences Canada said SCNC 2027 will be held in Calgary at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park.