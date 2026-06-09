Marathon Hardware expands product range with Blum

Marathon Hardware has announced a new partnership with Blum, officially launching July 1, to expand customer access to functional cabinet hardware solutions from the global hardware manufacturer.

The partnership will make Blum’s product range available to Marathon Hardware customers, including hinges, lift systems, drawer systems, motion technologies, residential solutions and digital planning tools. The announcement positions the agreement as an expansion of Marathon’s offering for manufacturers, designers and cabinetmakers seeking premium components and support for cabinet production.

Blum is recognized worldwide for precision-engineered cabinet hardware, including hinge systems, lift systems, drawer solutions and motion technologies. Marathon said the partnership reflects a shared vision of quality, reliability and customer experience.

The companies said the collaboration creates a natural alignment between two brands focused on helping manufacturers, designers and cabinetmakers build better spaces through functional and reliable hardware solutions. By combining Marathon Hardware’s distribution network and customer-focused approach with Blum’s product engineering and innovation, the partnership aims to give customers broader access to cabinet solutions supported by technical expertise and service.

Beginning July 1, Marathon Hardware customers will be able to explore Blum products through the company’s distribution channels. The available range will include key functional hardware categories as well as planning tools designed to support cabinet design, workflow and product integration.

The partnership also gives cabinetmakers and industry professionals another supply channel for Blum products in Canada. For Marathon Hardware, the addition strengthens its cabinet hardware portfolio with one of the industry’s established global brands.

Marathon said the launch will create new opportunities for customers to enhance cabinetry with products designed to improve functionality, workflow and everyday use.