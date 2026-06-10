WEINIG Canada Appoints Don Goudreau as Director of Sales

WEINIG Canada has appointed Don Goudreau as its new Director of Sales.

Goudreau joins WEINIG Canada with more than a decade of experience in the woodworking and manufacturing industry. In his new role, he will lead the company’s sales strategy and business development initiatives, while working to strengthen customer relationships and support WEINIG Canada’s continued expansion in the Canadian market.

The company said Goudreau brings experience in sales leadership, customer relationship management and industry knowledge. His appointment adds to WEINIG Canada’s leadership team as the company continues to serve woodworking manufacturers across the country.

“I am incredibly excited to join WEINIG Canada, a dynamic, fast-growing, and industry-leading organization,” said Goudreau. “WEINIG has built an exceptional reputation for innovation, quality, and customer support. I look forward to working with our customers and the talented WEINIG Canada team to continue driving growth and delivering world-class solutions to the woodworking industry.”

Ken Ellston, a Director of WEINIG Canada, said Goudreau’s experience and customer-focused approach will support the company’s next phase of growth.

“We are thrilled to have Don join WEINIG Canada as our new Director of Sales,” said Ellston. “His experience, extensive industry knowledge, and deep understanding of our customers’ needs will be instrumental in helping guide WEINIG Canada’s growth into the future. Don’s leadership and customer-focused approach align perfectly with our commitment to providing the highest level of service and innovative solutions to our clients across Canada.”

WEINIG Canada said Goudreau’s responsibilities will include guiding sales activity, advancing business development and supporting customer needs across the Canadian woodworking market.

The company said it remains focused on delivering technology, service and support to woodworking manufacturers nationwide, with Goudreau’s appointment described as a step in advancing that work.