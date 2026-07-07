Toronto to Cut Development Charges by Up to 60% Under $1.5B Housing Deal

Toronto will receive up to $1.5 billion through the Development Charge Reduction Program after committing to cut development charges by 40 to 60 per cent for more than three years, according to a June 23 announcement from Ontario, Canada and the City of Toronto. The governments say the measure is expected to reduce the cost of building many new homes in the city by about $83,000 and help unlock more than 44,000 housing units.

The agreement was announced by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, federal Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. Toronto estimates the development charge reductions, combined with infrastructure investment, will provide roughly $1.95 billion in relief for homebuilders. The reductions still require Toronto City Council approval and must remain in place for at least three years.

Under the proposal, charges would be reduced by 60 per cent for single and semi-detached homes, apartments and multi-unit homes with two or more bedrooms, including condos and rentals, and dwelling rooms. Studio and one-bedroom apartments and multi-unit homes would receive a 40 per cent reduction.

Subject to further due diligence, the funding will support infrastructure projects tied to housing growth. Planned projects include new bus purchases, Line 2 signalling modernization, watermain expansion in the Lower Don Lands and south Leslieville, traffic improvements on St. Clair Avenue West, the Liberty Village New Street project and reconstruction of the Scarlett Road railway bridge overpass.

The program is part of the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build, which provides 10-year funding for housing-enabling infrastructure. Municipalities receiving funding must contribute at least 10 per cent of project costs and enter into a transfer payment agreement with Ontario.

Industry groups welcomed the announcement, with the Ontario Home Builders’ Association calling development charges one of the biggest barriers to housing delivery. The Building Industry and Land Development Association said the cuts could improve project viability and support construction activity.