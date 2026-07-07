Les Habitations Mont Carleton Receives $1.5M for Modular Housing Production

Les Habitations Mont Carleton is receiving $1.5 million in federal support to expand production of prefabricated modular buildings in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Que., as part of Canada’s efforts to accelerate residential construction.

The investment is being delivered through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative, a program under Canada’s Housing Plan that supports innovation in the homebuilding sector. The funding will allow Les Habitations Mont Carleton to acquire new equipment to increase production capacity and help make affordable housing options available sooner.

The company has specialized in modular construction for more than 30 years, designing, building and installing structures for residential and business customers across Quebec.

Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, visited the company in Bas-Saint-Laurent to highlight the investment. He said the funding is intended to help experienced regional builders scale up and respond to housing shortages.

“Canada continues to face a housing crisis, with ongoing shortages in communities big and small across the country, including here in Quebec,” Lightbound said. “It is an historical challenge that requires swift action and smart, targeted investment.”

The visit follows an October announcement by Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, of $26.4 million to support procurement in Quebec’s residential construction sector. That included $9.85 million in CED support for 10 RHII projects aimed at accelerating affordable housing construction.

The federal government said immediate support through the RHII is intended to strengthen local supply chains and provide a more sustainable response to housing needs in Quebec and across Canada.

Launched in November 2024, the RHII provides direct support to organizations advancing innovation in the homebuilding sector.