IWF Launches Online Show Guide for 2026 Atlanta Event

The International Woodworking Fair has launched its new Online Show Guide, giving attendees a centralized preview of exhibitors, floor plans, education sessions and event details ahead of the Atlanta show in August.

The guide is designed to help woodworking professionals plan their visit before arriving on site. It includes exhibitor listings by name and location, floor plans, registration and badge pickup details, daily show schedules, event information, foodservice locations and Education Conference course listings.

IWF said the online guide is intended to provide a faster and easier way for attendees to navigate the show and prepare for a smoother event experience.

The 2026 event is expected to feature more than 900 exhibitors showcasing products, technology and services for woodworking professionals. The show will also include education programming aimed at helping attendees improve operations, explore new business opportunities and stay current on manufacturing, design and market trends.

Guide sections include show details, accommodations, floor plans, exhibitors, registration and education. Exhibitor resources include featured exhibitors, Wood Industry Association members, first-time exhibitors and a printable exhibitor list.

The education section includes mini-symposia and sessions covering business management, manufacturing and design, marketing and business development, mass timber and prefabrication, new business sectors, wood industry innovation tours, workforce management and organizational culture.

The guide also includes information on the Challengers Distinguished Achievement Award, Design Emphasis Competition and Industry Partners Alliance.

IWF is positioned as a major trade event for woodworking professionals, offering access to exhibitors, product innovations and professional development opportunities in one location.

See the show guide here.

Register for IWF Atlanta 2026 here.