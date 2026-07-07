Ontario Recognizes CSA-Certified Respirators Under OHSA

Ontario is formally recognizing respirators certified by the Canadian Standards Association under amendments to regulations made under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, effective July 1, 2026.

The change allows employers to use CSA-approved respirators and particulate filters without completing separate equivalency assessments to show the equipment meets U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health standards. The province said the update gives businesses more options, reduces assessment time and costs, and makes it easier for workplaces to source Canadian-made protective equipment while maintaining existing health and safety protections.

The amendments apply to regulations covering designated substances, asbestos on construction projects and in buildings and repair operations, and control of exposure to biological or chemical agents. The rules previously required respirator devices to meet NIOSH standards. That requirement is now broadened to include CSA-compliant respirator devices and particulate filters.

The regulation also expands the acceptable list of particulate filters under the relevant rules to include CA-labelled CSA-compliant filters.

Ontario said the change is intended to reduce red tape for employers that use CSA-approved respirators, while supporting access to high-quality local protective equipment. Previously, businesses using CSA-certified respirators often had to complete equivalency assessments to demonstrate that the equipment met U.S. standards.

The respirator update is part of a broader set of safety-related regulatory changes taking effect this week, including measures affecting child care settings, provincial parks, commercial vehicles and towing operators.