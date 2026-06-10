CKCA Names Three Candidates for 2026 Board Election

The Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association has announced three candidates for two open positions on its Board of Directors, with members set to vote ahead of or during the association’s Annual Meeting on June 18.

The candidates are Chris Havey, Director of Product Development at CNC Automation in St. Zotique, Quebec; Corey Laurysen, Vice President of Sales & Service at Laurysen Kitchens in Ontario; and Denis Mai, Technical Manager at Kekuli Bay Cabinetry Ltd. in Vernon, British Columbia. Havey is running as a CKCA Board incumbent.

The two available Board positions each carry a three-year term. At the end of a term, Board members may choose to run again and are eligible to serve up to three consecutive terms.

CKCA members will receive voting materials and a registration link shortly. Voting may be completed in advance by proxy and ballot, or live during the CKCA Annual Meeting, scheduled for June 18 at 1 p.m. ET on Zoom. CKCA noted that its members are companies, meaning each member company carries one vote. A designated voting representative may cast the company’s vote in advance and assign a proxy to attend the meeting, or attend the meeting and vote live.

Havey brings more than 20 years of experience in the kitchen and woodworking industry, with a background spanning manufacturing, supply chain, product development and strategic operations. Before joining CNC Automation, he spent 19 years with Deslaurier Custom Cabinets in senior leadership roles, where he led supply chain and new product introduction initiatives. He has served on the CKCA Board since 2023 and is seeking re-election to contribute further to committee work, strategic initiatives, succession planning and CKCA’s continued development as a skills-based organization.

Laurysen is a third-generation leader at Laurysen Kitchens and has helped guide the company through growth initiatives including a major facility expansion, lean batch-of-one manufacturing and development of a dealer network across Ontario. He is seeking election to bring a manufacturer’s perspective to the Board, with experience in sales, operations, manufacturing, supplier relationships and growth strategy. His candidacy also reflects a longstanding family connection to CKCA leadership, though his stated focus is on contributing his own perspective to the association’s future.

Mai brings hands-on experience in cabinet manufacturing, production and technical operations through his role at Kekuli Bay Cabinetry. His background includes automation, production systems, strategic planning and manufacturer-supplier collaboration. He is seeking a Board position to support CKCA’s role in connecting manufacturers, suppliers and industry partners across Canada, with a focus on innovation, efficiency, shared learning and long-term industry collaboration.

The election will give CKCA member companies a choice among candidates representing Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, with experience across manufacturing, supplier partnerships, automation, product development and business growth.