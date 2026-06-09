Registration opens for Kitchen + Bath Canada Expo 2026 in Toronto

TORONTO, Ont. , Registration opens June 1 for Kitchen + Bath Canada Expo 2026, a reimagined national trade event for Canada’s kitchen and bath sector.

The event will take place Nov. 11 to 12, 2026, at the Toronto Congress Centre, bringing together designers, architects, builders, showrooms, distributors, manufacturers and industry leaders for two days of product discovery, education, networking and market-focused programming.

KBC Expo is produced by Emerald, the company behind KBIS, the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in North America. For 2026, the event is being repositioned with a stronger focus on industry connection, elevated experiences and programming designed specifically for the Canadian market.

The event is being developed in partnership with the National Kitchen & Bath Association and supported by its Canadian chapters. According to the announcement, Emerald and NKBA have worked with designers, brands, manufacturers and industry partners across Canada over the past several months to shape the event around the needs of the domestic market.

“KBC Expo is being built around what we consistently heard from the Canadian industry, a desire for stronger community connection, more relevant education, and an experience designed specifically for how business gets done in Canada,” said Brian Pagel, executive vice president at Emerald. “Together with NKBA and its Canadian chapters, we have a unique opportunity to create something that feels highly relevant, highly valuable, and truly representative of the Canadian kitchen and bath community.”

Early exhibitors include Artika, Daltile of Canada, Häfele Canada, Karran, Richelieu, Classic Brand Cabinetry and Aline International. Organizers said the exhibitor roster reflects support from brands investing in the Canadian market and looking to connect with designers, architects, builders and other decision-makers in a more focused national setting.

Programming will include Canadian-focused education and stage sessions addressing market trends, business challenges and opportunities. The event will also feature leading Canadian designers and industry voices sharing project insights and practical perspectives.

Other planned features include Innovation Sprint sessions highlighting new products and ideas, networking happy hours across both event days and product discovery opportunities with brands serving the Canadian market.

The NKBA Ontario-Canada Design Awards 2026 will also be held in connection with the event, bringing together professionals and leaders from across the kitchen and bath sector.

Organizers said additional exhibitor announcements, speakers, partnerships and programming details will be released in the months leading up to the show.

NKBA members can register free through Aug. 15, 2026.