WMCO to host AI and cybersecurity event at Taurus Craco

The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario will host a quarterly networking event at Taurus Craco in Brampton, Ont., focused on the technology, cybersecurity and economic trends expected to shape Canadian wood manufacturing in 2026.

The event, “AI, Cybersecurity & Economic Trends Shaping Wood Manufacturing in 2026,” will take place Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Taurus Craco, located at 278 Orenda Rd. in Brampton. The program is designed to give manufacturers practical insight into workflow automation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity risk and the broader economic pressures affecting Canadian industry.

The event comes as wood manufacturers continue to face labour and productivity challenges, rapid changes in digital technology, growing cybersecurity risks and uncertainty tied to global markets. WMCO says the afternoon program will focus on real-world strategies that companies can apply across operations, administration and long-term planning.

Mark Corker, president and CEO of Seradex and executive director of MTechHub, will lead a session on workflow automation and AI integration for manufacturers. His presentation will examine manufacturing-focused automation examples, AI implementation strategies, estimating workflows, front-office logistics tools and department-specific AI agents. The session will also include live demonstrations tailored to manufacturing environments.

Cybersecurity will be addressed by Erez Zevulunov, director and president of M.I.T. Consulting. His session will cover how digital risks are evolving as manufacturers increase their use of AI across operations. Topics will include responsible AI usage and practical cybersecurity considerations to help companies protect production systems, business data and operational continuity.

Alan Arcand, chief economist at Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, will provide an economic outlook for Canadian manufacturers. His presentation will address trade uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, energy volatility and U.S. tariffs, with a focus on how those issues are affecting supply chains, investment conditions, competitiveness and broader manufacturing sector planning.

The event will also include a catered networking lunch, giving attendees time to connect with manufacturers, suppliers, WMCO partners, speakers and the Taurus Craco team. WMCO says the networking component is intended to support business relationships, practical knowledge-sharing and new opportunities across the wood manufacturing sector.

For Ontario’s wood products industry, the program links shop-floor productivity and digital adoption with larger business risks and market conditions. Topics such as AI-assisted estimating, workflow automation, cybersecurity and trade uncertainty are increasingly relevant for cabinet, millwork, furniture and component manufacturers working to improve efficiency while managing operational risk.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Taurus Craco, 278 Orenda Rd., Brampton, Ont.