Cuisine Idéale joins U.S. restart of Candlelight Cabinetry as Candlelight Curated

Sherbrooke, Que.-based Cuisine Idéale is part of a new cross-border ownership group restarting the former Candlelight Cabinetry operation in Lockport, N.Y., a move that gives the Canadian cabinet manufacturer a role in reviving a long-standing U.S. custom cabinetry plant and expanding its reach in the Eastern United States.

The newly formed Candlelight Curated Inc. has acquired the operating assets of the former Candlelight Cabinetry facility at 24 Michigan Street after the business shut down in January 2026 following financial distress, foreclosure and staff layoffs. The restart is backed by an $11 million private investment from local investors Aaron Santarosa, Peter Demakos and Jon Ebel, in partnership with Cuisine Idéale, along with up to $2 million in performance-based New York State Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits.

For the Canadian secondary wood manufacturing sector, the deal is notable because Cuisine Idéale brings more than 50 years of cabinetry manufacturing experience to a U.S. operation with an established name in high-end custom cabinetry. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Sherbrooke, Cuisine Idéale is a second-generation custom cabinetry manufacturer with experience in scaling operations and serving North American markets.

Candlelight Cabinetry, founded in 1990, had supplied custom cabinets for high-end residential and commercial customers throughout the Eastern U.S. before its sudden shutdown. The plant previously employed roughly 170 people. The new ownership group expects to restore 100 skilled manufacturing jobs as operations resume.

Pierre-Yves Gagnon, co-president of Cuisine Idéale, said the company sees value in Candlelight’s workforce and brand reputation.

“We believe the skilled craftspeople who have long carried the Candlelight name deserve, in turn, a chance to let their talents shine across the United States,” Gagnon said. “The level of artisanal craftsmanship at Candlelight is simply unmatched in the North American market. We have always admired the outstanding quality of this brand, and we see this transition as an opportunity to become part of its rich and storied history.”

Candlelight Curated CEO Peter Demakos said the new company has acquired the former operation’s assets and equipment and plans to continue production with upgraded capabilities. The investment plan includes structural renovations, machinery upgrades and the integration of precision manufacturing equipment, with the goal of combining custom craftsmanship with greater manufacturing efficiency.

The new ownership group has outlined a phased restart. In the coming weeks, it plans to contribute toward back pay obligations, offer health insurance for new employees, hire workers in stages and rebuild supplier relationships. Within a few months, production lines are expected to restart and facility upgrades are planned. Within a year, the company intends to use a cross-border distribution network, add workers, expand operations and pursue new market opportunities.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the reopening will return 100 people to work while upgrading regional manufacturing infrastructure. State Sen. Rob Ortt said the restart helps preserve a long-standing Lockport employer and supports the local workforce.

For Cuisine Idéale, the partnership positions the Quebec manufacturer to support the relaunch of an established U.S. cabinetry brand while strengthening cross-border manufacturing and distribution opportunities in the North American custom cabinetry market.