Mozaik Version 15 Preview Set for Wood Pro Expo 2026

Mozaik will give cabinet manufacturers an exclusive preview of Mozaik Version 15 at Wood Pro Expo, taking place June 30 to July 2, 2026. The Cyncly team will showcase the upcoming release at Booth #205 ahead of its official launch.

The new version is being positioned as a major update to the Mozaik platform, with a refreshed user experience intended to make the software more modern, consistent, and easier to use across cabinet manufacturing workflows.

According to the announcement, Version 15 will introduce a brand-new user interface and improved usability across key workflows and menus. The update is also expected to include crisp display support for modern high-resolution monitors, dark mode, and planned multi-language support.

Cabinet manufacturers attending the show will also receive early preview access to Mozaik’s upcoming AI rendering capabilities. The company did not provide further technical details on the AI rendering features or a release date for the full Version 15 rollout.

The preview is aimed at manufacturers planning future investments in software and digital workflow tools for cabinet production. Cyncly said attendees will have the opportunity to see what is next for Mozaik before the release becomes broadly available.

Mozaik users and prospective customers can visit Booth #205 at Wood Pro Expo to view the Version 15 preview and speak with the Cyncly team.