IWF 2026 Announces 84 Challengers Award Entrants
IWF Atlanta has announced 84 submissions from 65 exhibiting companies for the IWF 2026 Challengers Distinguished Achievement Award, a competition recognizing products, services, manufacturing technologies, and techniques created to advance the woodworking industry.
The competition is reviewed by a panel of nine judges drawn from across the industry. From the full field of contestants, 20 finalists will be announced on June 16. Finalists will perform live demonstrations for judges on the day before IWF 2026 opens, with seven winners to be announced on opening day, Tuesday, August 25.
The finalists will be displayed in The Challengers Award Gallery throughout the show.
The 2026 entrant field includes a wide range of technologies for cabinet, furniture, millwork, and secondary wood manufacturers. Submissions are grouped below by general product section or type.
Automation, robotics, and material handling
- 7robotics: Pallet Building System with Robotic Nailing & Stacking, Booth A10228
- Con-Vey: o, Booth B8320
- Edge Automation: CabSort™ Vault, Booth A10741
- Mereen-Johnson: Operator-free Robotic Dovetail System, RDT1020, Booths B5511 and A9728
- OMNIROBOTIC: PSA-80 Pro robotic sander, Booth A10309
- Pillar Machine / Larick Machinery: OTF, On-The-Fly Bore and Dowel, Booth B7729
- Sano Handtrucks: The SANO LiftKar, Booth A9941
- Stiles Machinery: ORRA™ Velocity Sorting Solution, Booths A9840, B4835 and B4853
- Vancouver Automation: PSP, Booths A10020 and A9923
Software, digital workflow, and controls
- BIESSE: B/0n, Biesse Unified Human Machine Interface, Booth B7535
- CabBuilder Software: CabBuilder Software, Booth C1546
- CabinetPartsPro: PartNester, Booth A10147
- Frontier ERP Software: Frontier ERP, Booth BC1014
- Klaes GmbH & Co. KG: Klaes IT Solutions, Booth A10040
- TSARSI: TSARSI, Booth BC823
Cabinet manufacturing, assembly, and connectors
- FixChip USA: FixChip CNC Cabinet Connector System, Booth BC324
- KNAPP Connectors: Nested Case Goods Connector, Booths C2032 and A9528
- Kouros Tools: Kouros Modular Cabinet Assembly Platform, Booth A10129
- Kouros Tools: Euro-Line, Booth A10129
- Kouros Tools: Coping Sled, Booth A10129
- Northtech Machine: iGlueSRCD Automatic Glue Applicator for Stile & Rail Cabinet Doors, Booths B7335 and A9930
- Whiteside Machine Company: Simpli-Switch Tongue and Groove System, Booth B5417
Machinery and production equipment
- Bacci America: ICON, Booth B7373
- BIESSE: Entry Level Batch One Line, Booth B7535
- Felder Group USA: creator 1250, Booths B5000 and B5010
- Felder Group USA: F1000 performance, Booths B5000 and B5010
- Felder Group USA: K 740 S X-motion PCS, Booths B5000 and B5010
- Felder Group USA: AutoPos system, Booths B5000 and B5010
- Jartek US: Jartek, Booth A10240
- Kundig USA: KÜNDIG Regent, Booth A10102
- SCM North America: ACCORD 500 EDGE, Booths B6953, B6973, B7153, B7173 and A9614
- WEINIG USA: WEINIG Scan Rip 310, Booth B6035
- WEINIG USA: Holz-Her Glu Jet Redesign, Booth B6035
- Wurth North America: Vitap Infinity, Booths B7557 and B7353
Finishing, coating, spraying, and drying
- Apollo Sprayers International: POWER-6 VS HVLP Electric Painting System, Booth B6453
- Apollo Sprayers International: AtomiZer 7700 Black Edition HVLP Turbine Spray Gun, Booth B6453
- Fuji Spray: Q5 PRO, Booth BC328
- Gemini Industries: ColorTools High-Performance Waterborne Wood Stain System, Booth C846
- Guffey Systems: Flex Spray Station U-Shape Rail Kit, Booth C2762
- Krautzberger North America: Patented Pre Air Valve Technology, Booth BC433
- Miltec UV: Ultra Matt UV Finishes Without Excimer Nitrogen Costs, Booth B5900
- PaintLine: ProDryingRack Adjustable Depth, Booth BC521
- PaintLine: Pro Face Frame & Door Mover, Booth BC521
- Rubio Monocoat: USA Oil Plus 2C, Booth BC939
- Rubio Monocoat: USA DuroGrit, Booth BC939
- Rubio Monocoat: USA SheenPlus, Booth BC939
- Stiles Machinery: Venjakob VEN AIR VORTEX, Booths A9840, B4835 and B4853
- Vanguard Digital Printing Systems: Natchez UV-LED Flatbed Printer, Booth A10601
Hardware, hinges, brackets, and panel systems
- BAI FU: Drawer slide adapter, Booth C1267
- Buttonfix Limited: Type 2 COMPACT panel hanger, Booth BC435
- Fastmount: SLX Range, Booth C1134
- Federal Brace: Magnetic ADA Modesty Panel Attachment Kit, Booth C1263
- Federal Brace: United Modular Floating Shelf Hardware, Booth C1263
- Federal Brace: Fortis Heavy-Duty Adjustable Floating Support Bracket, Booth C1263
- Häfele America: Häfele Free Slim, Booth C1940
- Häfele America: Häfele Slim6, Booth C1940
- Italiana Ferramenta: Symetra Hanging System for Integrated Wall Panels, Booth C1758
- Titus Group: Damped Push Latch S3, Booth C2570
- U.S. Futaba: Harn Alunan T7, Booth C1340
Tooling, cutting, clamping, and shop tools
- ETP Transmission: ETP HYDRO-GRIP ER, Booth B6528
- Grex Power Tools: L32 18 Gauge Narrow Crown Stapler, Booth B4446
- Kouros Tools: Miter Clamp, Booth A10129
- Kouros Tools: Sand-R-Light PRO, Booth A10129
- LMT Onsrud: Ultra Marathon, Booth B4613
- MICROJIG: MATCHFIT Router Grid Guide System, Booth A11101
- Rangate: FLEX™ Tooling System, Booth B8417
- SainSmart: SainSmart, Booth A10915
Dust collection, sanding, and abrasives
- Oneida Air Systems: XT14 Cyclonic HEPA Dust Extractor, Booths B4747 and A9831
- Oneida Air Systems: Modular Enclosureless Filter System, Booths B4747 and A9831
- Uneeda: EKASILK 3 Sided Sanding Sponge, Booth C946
Components, storage, panels, and surfaces
- Century Components: MagnaBase Deep Drawer Organizer, Booth C2758
- Decoral System USA: Enrico Piva, Booth A10443
- Lexington Manufacturing: Signature Slim Shaker Cabinet Door, Booth C870
- Listone Industria e Comercio de Madeiras: Listone, Booth C1734
- LX Hausys: Premium Panel, BORTE, Booth C1310
- MOD: LEDTL-9, Booth C2658
- MOD: Drawer Power, Booth C2658
- Oneskin, Inspiring Panels: UltraMatt 5N, Booth C1721
- Scilm America: Scilm America, Booth C2022
- Wilsonart: Thinscape Composite Tops, Booth C1326
Adhesives and lamination
- Henkel Corporation: Low Outgassing Flat Lamination, Booth B4828
- Titebond: Instant Bond Medium Jet Black, Booth C1851
Company or product entries requiring further detail
- Elgin USA: Elgin Fury, Booth A11205
- OSI Machinerie: Karine Bolduc, Booth B4121
The breadth of the 2026 field reflects continued investment in automation, software, finishing, cabinet assembly, materials, and production efficiency across the woodworking and secondary wood manufacturing sectors. The 20 finalists will be announced on June 16, with seven winners named on Tuesday, August 25, the opening day of IWF 2026 in Atlanta.