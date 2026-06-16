IWF 2026 Announces 84 Challengers Award Entrants

IWF Atlanta has announced 84 submissions from 65 exhibiting companies for the IWF 2026 Challengers Distinguished Achievement Award, a competition recognizing products, services, manufacturing technologies, and techniques created to advance the woodworking industry.

The competition is reviewed by a panel of nine judges drawn from across the industry. From the full field of contestants, 20 finalists will be announced on June 16. Finalists will perform live demonstrations for judges on the day before IWF 2026 opens, with seven winners to be announced on opening day, Tuesday, August 25.

The finalists will be displayed in The Challengers Award Gallery throughout the show.

The 2026 entrant field includes a wide range of technologies for cabinet, furniture, millwork, and secondary wood manufacturers. Submissions are grouped below by general product section or type.

Automation, robotics, and material handling

7robotics: Pallet Building System with Robotic Nailing & Stacking, Booth A10228

Con-Vey: o, Booth B8320

Edge Automation: CabSort™ Vault, Booth A10741

Mereen-Johnson: Operator-free Robotic Dovetail System, RDT1020, Booths B5511 and A9728

OMNIROBOTIC: PSA-80 Pro robotic sander, Booth A10309

Pillar Machine / Larick Machinery: OTF, On-The-Fly Bore and Dowel, Booth B7729

Sano Handtrucks: The SANO LiftKar, Booth A9941

Stiles Machinery: ORRA™ Velocity Sorting Solution, Booths A9840, B4835 and B4853

Vancouver Automation: PSP, Booths A10020 and A9923

Software, digital workflow, and controls

BIESSE: B/0n, Biesse Unified Human Machine Interface, Booth B7535

CabBuilder Software: CabBuilder Software, Booth C1546

CabinetPartsPro: PartNester, Booth A10147

Frontier ERP Software: Frontier ERP, Booth BC1014

Klaes GmbH & Co. KG: Klaes IT Solutions, Booth A10040

TSARSI: TSARSI, Booth BC823

Cabinet manufacturing, assembly, and connectors

FixChip USA: FixChip CNC Cabinet Connector System, Booth BC324

KNAPP Connectors: Nested Case Goods Connector, Booths C2032 and A9528

Kouros Tools: Kouros Modular Cabinet Assembly Platform, Booth A10129

Kouros Tools: Euro-Line, Booth A10129

Kouros Tools: Coping Sled, Booth A10129

Northtech Machine: iGlueSRCD Automatic Glue Applicator for Stile & Rail Cabinet Doors, Booths B7335 and A9930

Whiteside Machine Company: Simpli-Switch Tongue and Groove System, Booth B5417

Machinery and production equipment

Bacci America: ICON, Booth B7373

BIESSE: Entry Level Batch One Line, Booth B7535

Felder Group USA: creator 1250, Booths B5000 and B5010

Felder Group USA: F1000 performance, Booths B5000 and B5010

Felder Group USA: K 740 S X-motion PCS, Booths B5000 and B5010

Felder Group USA: AutoPos system, Booths B5000 and B5010

Jartek US: Jartek, Booth A10240

Kundig USA: KÜNDIG Regent, Booth A10102

SCM North America: ACCORD 500 EDGE, Booths B6953, B6973, B7153, B7173 and A9614

WEINIG USA: WEINIG Scan Rip 310, Booth B6035

WEINIG USA: Holz-Her Glu Jet Redesign, Booth B6035

Wurth North America: Vitap Infinity, Booths B7557 and B7353

Finishing, coating, spraying, and drying

Apollo Sprayers International: POWER-6 VS HVLP Electric Painting System, Booth B6453

Apollo Sprayers International: AtomiZer 7700 Black Edition HVLP Turbine Spray Gun, Booth B6453

Fuji Spray: Q5 PRO, Booth BC328

Gemini Industries: ColorTools High-Performance Waterborne Wood Stain System, Booth C846

Guffey Systems: Flex Spray Station U-Shape Rail Kit, Booth C2762

Krautzberger North America: Patented Pre Air Valve Technology, Booth BC433

Miltec UV: Ultra Matt UV Finishes Without Excimer Nitrogen Costs, Booth B5900

PaintLine: ProDryingRack Adjustable Depth, Booth BC521

PaintLine: Pro Face Frame & Door Mover, Booth BC521

Rubio Monocoat: USA Oil Plus 2C, Booth BC939

Rubio Monocoat: USA DuroGrit, Booth BC939

Rubio Monocoat: USA SheenPlus, Booth BC939

Stiles Machinery: Venjakob VEN AIR VORTEX, Booths A9840, B4835 and B4853

Vanguard Digital Printing Systems: Natchez UV-LED Flatbed Printer, Booth A10601

Hardware, hinges, brackets, and panel systems

BAI FU: Drawer slide adapter, Booth C1267

Buttonfix Limited: Type 2 COMPACT panel hanger, Booth BC435

Fastmount: SLX Range, Booth C1134

Federal Brace: Magnetic ADA Modesty Panel Attachment Kit, Booth C1263

Federal Brace: United Modular Floating Shelf Hardware, Booth C1263

Federal Brace: Fortis Heavy-Duty Adjustable Floating Support Bracket, Booth C1263

Häfele America: Häfele Free Slim, Booth C1940

Häfele America: Häfele Slim6, Booth C1940

Italiana Ferramenta: Symetra Hanging System for Integrated Wall Panels, Booth C1758

Titus Group: Damped Push Latch S3, Booth C2570

U.S. Futaba: Harn Alunan T7, Booth C1340

Tooling, cutting, clamping, and shop tools

ETP Transmission: ETP HYDRO-GRIP ER, Booth B6528

Grex Power Tools: L32 18 Gauge Narrow Crown Stapler, Booth B4446

Kouros Tools: Miter Clamp, Booth A10129

Kouros Tools: Sand-R-Light PRO, Booth A10129

LMT Onsrud: Ultra Marathon, Booth B4613

MICROJIG: MATCHFIT Router Grid Guide System, Booth A11101

Rangate: FLEX™ Tooling System, Booth B8417

SainSmart: SainSmart, Booth A10915

Dust collection, sanding, and abrasives

Oneida Air Systems: XT14 Cyclonic HEPA Dust Extractor, Booths B4747 and A9831

Oneida Air Systems: Modular Enclosureless Filter System, Booths B4747 and A9831

Uneeda: EKASILK 3 Sided Sanding Sponge, Booth C946

Components, storage, panels, and surfaces

Century Components: MagnaBase Deep Drawer Organizer, Booth C2758

Decoral System USA: Enrico Piva, Booth A10443

Lexington Manufacturing: Signature Slim Shaker Cabinet Door, Booth C870

Listone Industria e Comercio de Madeiras: Listone, Booth C1734

LX Hausys: Premium Panel, BORTE, Booth C1310

MOD: LEDTL-9, Booth C2658

MOD: Drawer Power, Booth C2658

Oneskin, Inspiring Panels: UltraMatt 5N, Booth C1721

Scilm America: Scilm America, Booth C2022

Wilsonart: Thinscape Composite Tops, Booth C1326

Adhesives and lamination

Henkel Corporation: Low Outgassing Flat Lamination, Booth B4828

Titebond: Instant Bond Medium Jet Black, Booth C1851

Company or product entries requiring further detail

Elgin USA: Elgin Fury, Booth A11205

OSI Machinerie: Karine Bolduc, Booth B4121

The breadth of the 2026 field reflects continued investment in automation, software, finishing, cabinet assembly, materials, and production efficiency across the woodworking and secondary wood manufacturing sectors. The 20 finalists will be announced on June 16, with seven winners named on Tuesday, August 25, the opening day of IWF 2026 in Atlanta.