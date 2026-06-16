Hexagon Acquires Planit Canada to Strengthen Woodworking Software Presence

Hexagon’s Production Software Division has acquired Planit Canada, strengthening its direct presence in the Canadian woodworking software market and expanding support for Cabinet Vision customers across the country.

The acquisition, announced June 11, 2026, brings Hexagon closer to Canadian users of Cabinet Vision, its design-to-manufacturing software for cabinet and casegoods manufacturers. Planit Canada is described in the announcement as the world’s second-largest reseller of Cabinet Vision and Canada’s exclusive Cabinet Vision distributor.

Founded in 2008, Planit Canada provides software, training, support, and maintenance services to woodworking manufacturers across Canada. The company has built its market position around Cabinet Vision and has recently expanded its relationship with Hexagon through the sale of Alphacam.

Planit Canada will be fully integrated into Hexagon’s Production Software Division. The move is intended to support continued growth in Hexagon’s Wood, Stone and Composites vertical, deepen local technical support, and create new opportunities to introduce a broader portfolio of production software solutions to Canadian manufacturers.

“Planit Canada has played an important role in building Cabinet Vision’s presence in the Canadian woodworking market, and we are pleased to welcome the team to Hexagon,” said Drew Rogers, senior vice president of strategy and mergers and acquisitions for Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence business area, and senior vice president of Alphacam and Cabinet Vision.

Rogers said Planit Canada’s customer relationships, technical knowledge, and long-standing partnership with Hexagon will strengthen the company’s ability to support manufacturers more directly and help businesses connect design, preparation, and production with greater confidence.

Planit Canada brings more than 30 years of partnership history with Hexagon, along with established customer relationships and knowledge of woodworking production workflows. Its team will continue supporting customers across Canada, with onboarding and integration managed by local leadership and human resources teams.

The acquisition also expands opportunities for Alphacam, Hexagon’s CAD/CAM software used in manufacturing applications, including woodworking. According to the announcement, Planit Canada is also a trusted provider of VORTEK Spaces, WEBCAB, and related technologies, connecting design, engineering, and manufacturing in a digital workflow.

Hexagon said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to strengthen the Production Software Division through closer customer engagement, deeper regional expertise, and continued investment in solutions that help manufacturers improve productivity, quality, and repeatability.