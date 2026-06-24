WMCO Spray Finishing Training Returns to Conestoga College in July 2026

The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario’s spray finishing training program will return in 2026, offering a full-day, hands-on course focused on improving finishing quality, reducing defects and strengthening shop-floor confidence.

The training will take place Monday, July 13, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Conestoga College’s Woodworking Centre in Kitchener. The course will be led by David Blackler, finishing technologist and professor at Conestoga College.

Designed for wood manufacturing professionals, the session will cover spray finishing equipment, common finishing materials, troubleshooting, quality assurance, process control, equipment handling and application techniques. Participants will also receive practical instruction on spray gun adjustment, maintenance and best practices.

A key component of the program is simulator-based training using Conestoga College’s 2-D and 3-D Spray Finishing Simulators. Participants will use the virtual system before moving into practical shop training, finishing exercises and test pieces. The simulator provides an overall score to help identify potential cost-saving opportunities through improved spray technique and process control.

The morning session, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, will focus on classroom theory. Topics include a brief industry overview, HVLP spray equipment, airless and air-assist systems, and the advantages and limitations of each. The course will also review typical spray materials, including stains, sealers, topcoats and pigmented lacquer.

The afternoon portion will begin after a catered lunch and networking session from noon to 1:00 p.m. Practical shop training and simulator work will run from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Registration includes full-day instruction, lunch, networking, complimentary parking, simulator experience and practical finishing exercises.

Registration is limited to 15 participants to ensure each attendee receives hands-on training time and direct instruction.