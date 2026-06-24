Canadian Wood Council Names Philippe Clune Board Chair and Derek Nighbor CEO

The Canadian Wood Council has announced two senior leadership changes, naming Philippe Clune as Board Chair and appointing Derek Nighbor as President and Chief Executive Officer as Rick Jeffery prepares to retire.

Clune was appointed Board Chair at CWC’s Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2026. He succeeds Kevin Pankratz, who completed his term after three years in the role. CWC later announced that Jeffery will retire as President and CEO effective June 30, with Nighbor taking over on July 1.

The appointments place Clune and Nighbor in key leadership positions as CWC continues to promote wood use in construction, strengthen codes and standards work, and support Canada’s wood products sector during a period shaped by housing demand, trade pressures and growing interest in sustainable building systems.

Nighbor, who currently serves as President and CEO of the Forest Products Association of Canada, will retain that position while leading CWC. His appointment reflects a closer alignment between the forest sector and wood building construction value chains.

“As an industry and as a country, we find ourselves in a critical moment,” Nighbor said. “We need to build more affordable homes, accelerate innovation to develop future-ready building systems and communities, and protect and grow jobs to make our economy more resilient for the long-term.”

He pointed to the technical expertise within CWC, the regional WoodWorks programs and Cecobois as important assets in expanding the use of Canadian wood in housing and infrastructure.

Clune, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Domtar, has served on the CWC Board of Directors and has been involved in shaping the organization’s strategic priorities. In his new role as Board Chair, he will work with directors, member delegates and the CWC team to continue advancing wood use in the built environment.

“I am honoured to serve as Chair of the Canadian Wood Council’s Board of Directors,” Clune said. “I would like to thank Kevin for his leadership and contributions over the past three years. I look forward to working with my fellow directors, member delegates, and the CWC team to continue advancing the use of wood in the built environment and supporting a strong future for Canada’s wood products industry.”

CWC also paid tribute to Jeffery’s leadership, citing his role in advancing codes and standards, strengthening the organization’s partnership with FPAC and raising the national profile of the WoodWorks program.

“Rick Jeffery’s tenure at CWC has been characterized by strategic vision, consistent leadership, and an unwavering dedication to promoting wood construction across Canada,” Clune said.

Founded in 1959, the Canadian Wood Council represents Canada’s wood products industry as a national federation of associations. Its work includes market development, technical support, education, and leadership on codes, standards and regulations.