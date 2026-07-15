Cefla and CNC Automation to Host Canada Night During IWF Atlanta 2026

Cefla Finishing North America and CNC Automation will host a cocktail reception for Canadian customers, partners and team members during IWF Atlanta 2026.

Canada Night will take place Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park.

Organized in collaboration with CNC Automation, Cefla’s exclusive Canadian distributor, the reception will provide Canadian industry professionals with an opportunity to meet and connect in an informal setting near the trade show.

The event is intended to recognize Cefla’s Canadian customers, business partners and employees while encouraging discussion and collaboration among attendees.

Canada Night is open to members of the Canadian woodworking and manufacturing community attending IWF Atlanta.

Register here.