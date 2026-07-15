Wood Industry Summer Issue 2026

CONTROL POINTS FOR A BUSY SEASON

Dear Industry Partners,

Summer has a way of showing where a shop is running smoothly and where it is simply running hard. Labour pressure, uncertain markets, rising imports, customer expectations and equipment decisions all become visible in the same places: lead times, quoting, sanding, installation schedules and the handoffs between departments.

In this issue, we look at how wood product manufacturers are trying to regain control over those pressure points. The common thread is not growth for its own sake. It is the practical work of improving workflow, protecting margin, using technology carefully and making decisions before small problems become production delays.

My Door Factory’s profile starts with the first hour of the day. Employees use that time to review problems, improve the factory and make small changes before regular production begins. Its move into sanding automation followed the same discipline: narrow the product mix, measure the constraint and automate the work that was actually limiting output. For shop owners, the lesson is direct. Equipment works best when the process around it is already understood.

Interior Woodcraft Designs offers another view of control. The Oshawa custom shop keeps designers, fabricators and installers closely connected throughout the job, rather than treating each step as a separate handoff. Its use of 2020 Design software, detailed fabrication packages and direct shop review helps protect the flexibility customers expect from custom cabinetry. The company has invested where needed, but it has also kept proven methods in place where they still produce reliable results.

ThermalWood Canada brings the discussion into the market. Tariffs, trade instability and changing buyer expectations have pushed the company to deepen relationships beyond traditional channels while maintaining long-standing U.S. business. Its work in thermally modified wood depends on standards, sustainability expectations and customer education. Diversification is not just a sales decision. It requires product credibility, quality control and the ability to explain performance in markets that may judge value differently.

This edition also looks at equipment decisions through Akhurst’s CNC article. A router purchase is not only about machine price. It involves labour availability, software workflow, vacuum hold-down, tooling, construction quality and supplier support. The real question is whether manual methods are already limiting throughput, consistency or the ability to take on work without adding more people.

Standards receive similar attention in Kasia Robinson’s article on NAAWS 5.0. Many architectural woodwork problems begin before fabrication, when drawings, hardware expectations or compliance requirements are interpreted differently by estimators, project managers, production staff and installers. Moving standards toward searchable operational tools can reduce interpretation drift before it becomes rework, RFIs or disputes.

CKCA’s update places shop-level decisions within a broader industry picture. Canadian cabinet manufacturers are facing housing slowdowns, rising imports, U.S. tariff exposure and unused domestic capacity. Advocacy around safeguards, Buy Canadian procurement and federal housing programs matters because manufacturing capacity is difficult to rebuild once skilled people, equipment utilization and supplier networks are weakened.

Freya Hannah’s sales column returns the focus to communication. In a reputation-driven business, what a customer hears often matters more than what a salesperson meant to say. Vague follow-ups, missed specifications and poorly matched communication styles can all become production problems. Good sales habits protect the shop as much as the relationship.

Across these stories, the central issue is how deliberately companies respond when pressure reaches the floor. Some narrow their work. Others automate, digitize standards, build new markets, strengthen advocacy or tighten customer communication.

As you move through the summer season, consider where your own operation is absorbing avoidable friction. The strongest shops know where the constraint is, what it costs and what decision comes next.

Thank you for reading. We hope this issue gives you something useful to bring back to your own shop.

Tyler Holt,

Editor