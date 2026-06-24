Chemical Sector Pushes for Smoother North American Trade Under CUSMA

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, the American Chemistry Council and Mexico’s National Association of the Chemical Industry have launched two industry-led workstreams aimed at strengthening implementation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement and improving North American chemical-sector competitiveness.

Announced after a June 9 meeting at ACC headquarters in Washington, D.C., the workstreams follow earlier trilateral meetings in Mexico City and Ottawa. The groups said CUSMA remains central to integrated supply chains, efficient cross-border trade and the region’s ability to compete globally.

One workstream will focus on regulatory simplification and trade facilitation, including reducing duplicative requirements, improving border efficiency and streamlining processes. The second will address structural excess capacity and rules of origin, with attention to enforcement, coordination and preventing circumvention of trade rules.

For Canada’s secondary wood manufacturing industry, the discussions matter because many shops rely on chemical inputs that move through North American supply chains, including coatings, adhesives, resins, sealants, finishing materials and related process chemicals. Delays, regulatory duplication or trade uncertainty can affect product availability, pricing, lead times and compliance requirements for cabinet, millwork, furniture and architectural woodwork manufacturers.

“The North American chemical industry succeeds because our supply chains, markets, and customers are deeply interconnected across Canada, the United States, and Mexico,” said Greg Moffatt, President and CEO of CIAC. He said the CUSMA review should focus on practical solutions that strengthen competitiveness, reduce unnecessary trade barriers and support regional investment.

ACC President and CEO Chris Jahn said the workstreams are intended to move the discussion “from dialogue to action” by reducing barriers, strengthening enforcement and improving how the agreement works in practice.

The three associations said they will continue working with governments and stakeholders to support full implementation and enforcement of CUSMA commitments, including tools such as the Chemical Sectoral Annex.