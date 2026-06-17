INNERGY Acquires Archetype to Add Drafting Services to ERP Platform

INNERGY has acquired Archetype, a woodworking drafting firm with more than 220 associates focused on shop drawings for cabinet shops and millwork manufacturers, the company announced in a statement from CEO Marc Sanderson.

The acquisition is aimed at addressing what INNERGY described as one of the most persistent bottlenecks in cabinet and millwork operations: drafting capacity. Sanderson said shop drawings ranked as the top business challenge identified by customers at INNERGY’s recent 2026 Summit, ahead of pricing, labour, and material costs.

“Every conversation I have with a cabinet shop owner or millwork manufacturer eventually arrives at the same place,” Sanderson said. “The shop floor is humming. Sales is closing work. The team is talented. But somewhere between the sold project and the finished cabinet, things slow down.”

Archetype has worked exclusively in woodworking drafting for more than a decade, according to the announcement. INNERGY said early-adopter customers have been receiving shop drawings through the service since 2025, with demand already exceeding capacity.

The acquisition brings Archetype’s drafting service into the INNERGY platform. Sanderson said the goal is to reduce the back-and-forth typically associated with outsourced drafting by allowing users to request drawings directly from inside the ERP system and track drawing status in real time.

“You request a drawing from inside the ERP,” Sanderson said. “You see the status update in real time. Drawings in production, drawings in review, drawings delivered.”

Over time, INNERGY plans to expand the workflow so customers can watch drafting progress and make live annotations, reducing reliance on batch file exchanges and revisions.

The company said the acquisition will not alter existing relationships for INNERGY, Microvellum, or Archetype customers. Current contracts, pricing, support, and software arrangements will remain unchanged. Archetype and Microvellum will continue to operate under their own brands.

The drafting service will remain available to users of other design platforms, including Cabinet Vision, Mosaic, and other packages, according to the announcement.

INNERGY also plans to use Archetype’s drafting team as an incubator for AI-assisted drafting tools. Sanderson said the company will test and refine new AI tools with Archetype associates in real production conditions before making them available to customers.

“I am not going to make big AI promises today,” Sanderson said. “What I will say is this: the workflow is going to collapse. The drafting workflow, the estimating workflow, the work-order workflow.”

The acquisition gives INNERGY a dedicated drafting team as it works to integrate services, AI-assisted tools, and ERP workflows for cabinet and millwork manufacturers. Sanderson said the company will continue building the integration “one step at a time” while listening to customer feedback.