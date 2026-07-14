Finding Opportunities During Global Uncertainty

The threats and implementation of tariffs have sent a shockwave of uncertainty through market predictions, forcing many companies to realign their business strategies and seek trading partners in foreign markets. Now, with another Middle Eastern conflict causing the closing of the Strait of Hormuz—a water passageway responsible for transporting one fifth of the world’s oil supply—it can be easy for businesses to fall into a state of dissolution.

President and CEO of ThermalWood Canada, Bob Lennon, refuses to give in to negativity despite the ongoing tensions around the world. “I was sitting at a roundtable with provincial politicians, where they were asking businesses how the current state was affecting people,” says Bob. “Then when they got to me, I said there’s an opportunity in this.”

Building through a recession and lockdown

Bob and his business partner, Pierre Friolet, are no strangers to pivoting their business strategy in reaction to global events. The company opened its doors in May of 2008, right at the onset of the market crash. “When the crisis hit, we went to Europe and found the technology for our Snap-To-It hidden fastener system and brought that to Canada. It also led us to look at transforming ourselves into a manufacturing company and not just a service company.”

Then, in 2020, as the business was experiencing consistent growth, another global event rocked the world. With the COVID lockdown in place, ThermalWood Canada had to shift yet again—this time in the form of placing calls all around the world, not to discuss business, but simply to have human conversations about the weight of the crisis. Building relationships not through an immediate need for a transaction, but through an understanding of the uncertainty ahead. People were frightened, and Bob leveraged the opportunity to check in and make sure they were alright.

Leveraging relationships with the middle powers

Now, six years later, ThermalWood Canada is facing another change—one that doesn’t depend solely on a main trading partner, but rather on finding common relationships within the turmoil.

Bob spoke about the impact of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The speech focused on the middle powers and a new world order that doesn’t depend on mutual benefit through integration, as Carney said: “When integration becomes the source of your subordination.”

Through this economic instability, trading partners from different parts of the world found ThermalWood Canada. The mentality was the same: we simply can’t put all of our eggs in the same basket. It’s time to search elsewhere.

Bob and ThermalWood Canada Project Manager Jason Martell credit the company’s marketing efforts for providing targeted strategies, with an effort to reach different parts of the world that are seeking trade relations with Canada.

Jason says, “We leveraged the ‘buy Canadian’ sentiment that was out there because customers are saying we want Canadian-made products, we want Canadian-made timber that’s milled and processed in Canada, right down to who is trucking it to me.”

Trading with sustainability-minded partners across the globe

This ties into building relationships with Europe and Asia in markets that are highly eco-conscious. Jason and Bob took part in a decarbonization panel discussion organized by the Chaleur Chamber of Commerce, and the University of New Brunswick, that focused on global net-zero emission targets, where Canada and the U.S have fallen behind Europe and Asia.

“We were all supposed to be there by 2030,” says Jason. “And Canada and the U.S. aren’t going to be there until at least 2050. So if you’re trying to go into those countries now and sell a non-sustainable, non-green-related product, you’re dead in the water.”

Being a part of the International ThermoWood Association—the only governing body for quality control of thermally modified wood in the world—and operating European-made technology, ThermalWood Canada has already built that trust within European markets, and now it’s time to create even more chatter around thermally modified wood through education, and dependability.

Not walking away from important relationships

However, as Bob and Jason mention, that doesn’t mean disbanding relationships with U.S. customers.

“You’re not going to walk away from customers that have been your partners forever. They don’t want to walk away either. When you’ve been building components for these companies for the better part of 15 years, that means more than politics.”

Bob adds, “We’re also in a niche industry and one of the only thermally modified wood manufacturers in North America that are part of the International ThermoWood Association.”

Now, Bob serves on the board of directors for the International ThermoWood Association, as well as a task force as part of the North American Hardwood Lumber Association, where he, along with other members, are working on a system of quality control standards in North America, that mirror the European standards already set by the ITWA.

A more united Canada

“Another opportunity has arisen in the form of a more united Canada,” says Bob. “It didn’t exist before. We were totally ununited when it came to supporting ourselves and our businesses.”

Now, the sentiment has shifted. When potential clients are reaching out, they’re saying the customer specifically wants Canadian-made products. Back in November of 2025, an agreement between all Canadian provinces and territories was put in place to drop all interprovincial trade barriers. While there were exclusions to this agreement, it certainly showed a step in the right direction. One that says: It’s time to look at the resources, and the vast amount of experience that Canadians have in their own backyard.

Silver lining

The silver lining in this current state of global instability is to find your footing wherever that may be. It may involve shifting your mindset and looking elsewhere, but the truth is this: there are a lot of good people out there looking to do business with trustworthy companies. “There’s always something that leads to something else,” says Bob. “You’ve got to be paying attention, and if you don’t acknowledge that and you say this is the end, then you’re shooting yourself in the foot. You’re exactly what your competitors want.” Focus on research, targeting different areas, and educating those who don’t know what you have to offer. It’s a big world out there, and partnerships are essential.

Eric Johnson is the Brand Strategist at ThermalWood Canada, where he uses storytelling, journalism and content strategy to strengthen the company’s brand and connect with audiences. He holds a degree in journalism and communications and is also a published author.