CITT Calls on Wood Industry Stakeholders to Register for Safeguard Inquiry by May 15

Canadian manufacturers, importers and foreign suppliers involved in cabinets, flooring and wood furniture are being urged to prepare immediately for participation in the Canadian International Trade Tribunal’s new safeguard inquiry into certain wood goods, with key filing deadlines beginning May 15.

The inquiry, identified as GC-2026-001, officially began April 21 following an Order in Council issued April 20. It covers selected solid and engineered wood products, including wood cabinets and vanities, hardwood flooring and wood storage furniture.

The most immediate deadline for affected companies is May 15, when parties wishing to participate must file Form I, the Tribunal’s Notice of Participation form. Counsel representing parties must also submit Forms II and Form III by the same date. Failure to meet the participation deadline could prevent companies from obtaining party status or accessing confidential information filed during the case.

The Tribunal is also scheduled to release industry questionnaires on May 15 to domestic producers, importers and foreign manufacturers. Completed responses must be filed by June 5.

Trade lawyers and industry advisors say companies should not wait until the questionnaires are published before organizing internal data collection. The Tribunal’s questionnaires typically require detailed information covering production, imports, sales, pricing, employment and financial performance over multiple years.

Stakeholders are expected to file submissions through the Tribunal’s Secure E-Filing Service or through the Registry. Companies participating for the first time in a trade case are being encouraged to retain counsel early because safeguard proceedings operate on compressed statutory timelines with limited flexibility for late submissions.

Under CITT Rule 20.1, the Tribunal has authority to require parties and non-parties to complete questionnaires and provide additional information during the inquiry. The process forms part of the Tribunal’s investigation into whether increased imports are causing or threatening serious injury to Canadian producers.

Industry participants should expect several stages in the process after questionnaire filings. A case-management conference is anticipated in early June, followed by written briefs and replies later in the summer. Public hearings are currently scheduled for Oct. 1–9, 2026, in a hybrid in-person and virtual format. The Tribunal’s final report is due Jan. 15, 2027.

Advisors familiar with recent safeguard cases note that the Tribunal typically moves quickly once an inquiry begins. In the recent vegetable goods safeguard inquiry, questionnaires were issued immediately at the outset of proceedings with only several weeks allowed for responses.

For affected wood products businesses, the immediate priority is ensuring participation forms are filed by May 15 and preparing internal records needed to complete the forthcoming questionnaires by the June 5 deadline.