Ontario Unveils 10-Year Roadmap to Strengthen Forest Sector Amid U.S. Tariffs

The Ontario government has launched a new 10-year strategy aimed at protecting the province’s forestry sector from escalating U.S. trade pressures while expanding domestic demand and improving the industry’s long-term competitiveness.

Announced April 28, the “Roadmap to Protecting Ontario’s Forest Sector” outlines measures to support forestry workers, mills and manufacturers facing increased U.S. duties and tariffs on Canadian wood products. The province said the plan builds on existing investments under Ontario’s Forest Sector Strategy and is intended to strengthen the industry’s resilience and reduce reliance on the U.S. market.

Ontario’s forest sector generates nearly $21 billion in annual revenue and supports more than 154,000 jobs provincewide. According to the province, approximately 97 per cent of Ontario’s forest product exports currently go to the United States.

The roadmap is structured around three priorities: defending workers and businesses from the impacts of U.S. tariffs and duties, improving the sector’s competitiveness through modernization and regulatory changes, and growing long-term demand for Ontario wood products through innovation and expanded domestic use.

“Our roadmap will connect Ontario’s strong forest product supply chains to new sectors here at home and emerging markets around the world,” said Kevin Holland, associate minister of forestry and forest products.

The province also said it plans to encourage greater use of wood in construction projects as part of Ontario’s Buy Ontario policy while supporting the development of new forest products and attracting international investment.

The announcement comes as Canadian producers continue to face increased trade barriers south of the border. According to the province, the United States increased softwood lumber duties from 14.4 per cent to 35.16 per cent in 2025 and imposed additional tariffs of 10 per cent on lumber and 25 per cent on furniture and cabinetry products. Combined duty and tariff rates on lumber exports now total 45.16 per cent.

Ontario said it has invested more than $355 million since 2022 through programs including the Forest Biomass Program, Forest Sector Investment and Innovation Program, Advanced Wood Construction Action Plan and Forest Access Roads Funding Program. The province said those investments have supported nearly 90 businesses, Indigenous communities and industry partners while creating more than 320 jobs.

Industry organizations welcomed the roadmap, including the Ontario Forest Industries Association, WoodWorks Ontario and regional municipal associations representing Northern Ontario communities dependent on forestry activity.