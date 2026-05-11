Web-Cab Webinar to Explore Technology Funding Opportunities for Quebec Manufacturers

Web-Cab will host a webinar on May 27 focused on grants and tax credits available to manufacturers investing in technology implementation in Quebec’s manufacturing sector.

The online session, “Grants & Tax Credits for Quebec’s Manufacturing Sector,” will take place at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom and will be presented in French.

Guest speaker Laurent Mailloux of Demers Beaulne will discuss funding opportunities and eligibility requirements for Quebec manufacturers. Topics will include available grants and tax credits, the types of technology products and services covered under current programs, eligibility criteria, and steps companies can take to maximize access to financial assistance.

According to Web-Cab, the webinar is intended to help manufacturers better understand government support programs tied to technology investments and operational modernization initiatives.

Manufacturers interested in attending can register here.