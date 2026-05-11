Softwood Industry Left Waiting as Ottawa Announces $1.5B Tariff Support Package

Canada’s forestry sector is continuing to press Ottawa for direct tariff relief after the federal government unveiled a new $1.5-billion support package focused on the steel, aluminum and copper industries.

The federal government announced the measures this week in response to escalating U.S. tariffs on Canadian metal products. The package includes $1 billion in low-interest loans through the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and an additional $500 million through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative to help businesses adapt, diversify markets and improve productivity.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said the measures are intended to help companies maintain operations and protect jobs during what she described as an ongoing trade war with the United States.

While the announcement targeted metals manufacturers, forestry industry representatives and provincial leaders quickly raised concerns that the softwood lumber sector was once again excluded despite facing mounting trade pressures and mill curtailments.

The United States currently applies a 10 per cent tariff on imports of softwood lumber and timber products, in addition to duties on Canadian softwood lumber and a 25 per cent tariff on cabinets and furniture.

British Columbia Premier David Eby criticized the omission of forestry from the latest support package, arguing that the sector employs more Canadians than steel and auto parts combined.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take really to get the bureaucrats and the ministers in Ottawa to recognize that softwood lumber employs more people in Canada than steel and auto parts combined,” Eby told reporters.

Union leaders also warned that ongoing tariffs and weak market conditions are intensifying pressure across Canada’s forestry supply chain, contributing to production slowdowns and mill closures. During a House of Commons natural resources committee meeting this week, Unifor national president Lana Payne called on the federal government to help “stabilize” the forestry sector as trade pressures continue.

Payne said the industry requires support across the entire forestry supply chain, including sawmills, pulp mills and paper operations, noting that Canada has lost significant production capacity over the past six months.

Joly indicated the federal government is continuing discussions with softwood lumber and forestry companies regarding potential additional support measures. Federal officials also confirmed that a broader forestry strategy is currently being developed, with further announcements expected later this year.

The debate comes as several forestry operations across Northern Ontario and Western Canada continue to face difficult market conditions linked to tariffs, high costs and slowing demand. Industry groups and provincial governments have increasingly called for targeted federal action to support forestry workers and maintain domestic production capacity.