Ryan Akhurst Elected President of the CWMDA

The Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWMDA) has elected Ryan Akhurst, vice-president of Akhurst Machinery Ltd., as the association’s new president during its recent annual general meeting.

Akhurst succeeds Murat Dogan, president of IMA-Schelling Canada, who completed a seven-year term leading the association. CWMDA members recognized Dogan for his contributions to the organization’s growth and visibility within the woodworking industry, citing his leadership, industry knowledge and professional network.

Akhurst represents a long-standing family presence in Canada’s woodworking machinery distribution sector and is widely known throughout the industry.

Founded in 1988, the CWMDA was established to promote the sale of industrial woodworking machinery in Canada. Its nine member companies represent a significant share of the country’s industrial woodworking machinery market and work with international equipment manufacturers serving the Canadian sector.

According to the association, member companies share common standards related to professional consultation, after-sales service and warranty support.

The organization is also known for organizing and sponsoring Woodworking Technology Days (WTD), an annual industry event focused on industrial woodworking machinery, automation, tooling, software and adhesives technologies.

More information about the association and the WTD event is available from CWMDA.