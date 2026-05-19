B.C. Cabinet Manufacturer Receives WorkSafeBC Penalty Following Rack Safety Inspection

WorkSafeBC has imposed a $69,280.47 penalty against Norelco Cabinets Ltd. following an inspection at the company’s cabinet manufacturing facility in Kelowna that identified multiple high-risk safety violations involving storage rack systems.

The penalty was issued March 31, 2026, under the manufacturing sector classification for woodworking or carpentry shops. According to WorkSafeBC, inspectors observed several deficiencies with storage racks in use at the plant, including damaged and twisted uprights as well as missing bolts and anchors.

WorkSafeBC said the company failed to ensure the storage racks were capable of safely supporting the materials being stored, describing the issue as a repeated violation. The agency also found the firm failed to have the racks inspected by a qualified person at intervals sufficient to prevent unsafe working conditions from developing.

Additional violations included failing to clearly post the rated load capacities for storage racks and failing to make manufacturer or engineer instructions for loading, unloading, and maintaining the racks available to workers. WorkSafeBC classified all of the cited issues as high-risk violations.

The penalty listing was updated to March 31, 2026. Review or appeal status was listed as not available at the time of publication.

In a statement provided to Castanet, Norelco said workplace safety has been a priority throughout its more than 50 years in operation.

“We have complied with WorkSafeBC throughout this process and remain committed to providing a safe workplace to all our employees,” the company said.

Norelco stated it moved quickly to address the identified concerns before the penalty was issued, including replacing and upgrading affected storage racks and implementing additional administrative protocols at the facility.

“As soon as issues with our storage racking systems were identified, Norelco immediately took the steps necessary to bring its racking systems into compliance, including by replacing and upgrading the affected racks and implementing additional administrative protocols on-site to ensure similar issues will not arise again,” the statement said.

The company also indicated it disagrees with the enforcement outcome and is seeking a review through WorkSafeBC’s review division.

“It is our position that, in the circumstances and in light of Norelco’s strong history of compliant and safe practices, the penalty was not warranted,” the company said.