Quebec Design Students Lead International Furniture Innovation Competition

Canadian students, led by two entrants from Quebec CEGEP programs, captured top honours in the 2026 FORM Student Innovation Competition, an international furniture design challenge focused this year on the theme “Mood-Boosting Design.”

The competition, organized by Formica Corporation, invited students to develop furniture concepts aimed at encouraging creativity, comfort, and positive user experiences.

The grand prize was awarded to Kassandra Avila of Cégep de Trois-Rivières for “VIVO,” a modular children’s furniture concept designed to support play, learning, and self-expression. The piece features rounded forms and a soft blue-and-white colour palette intended to create a calm and welcoming environment for children of varying ages and sizes.

As the top winner, Avila will receive a $2,000 cash prize, and the fabricated design will be showcased at NeoCon 2026 in Chicago, one of North America’s largest commercial interior design events.

Canadian representation remained strong in the second-place category, where Émile Tessier of Cégep Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu tied for second place with his project “The Foam.” Inspired by soap bubbles, the design was developed for educational and child-focused spaces, combining playful aesthetics with practical functionality intended for short-term activities and collaborative environments.

Tessier will receive a $1,000 cash award alongside fellow second-place recipient Vania Lau of Purdue University.

Canada also secured additional recognition through an honourable mention awarded to Maryssa Baril of Dawson College.

The FORM Student Innovation Competition is a continuation of the original “FORM: Contemporary Architects at Play” initiative launched by Formica Corporation in 2008. The earlier program featured internationally recognized architects and designers creating conceptual works using Formica-brand materials.

This year’s results highlight the continued strength of Quebec’s design education sector and the growing visibility of Canadian students in international furniture and interior design competitions.