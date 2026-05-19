Elbru Distributors and Injured Youth Recovering After Fire at Woolwich Facility

A suspected combustible dust explosion and fire at Elbru Distributors’ woodworking facility in Woolwich Township sent a 16-year-old employee to hospital Wednesday morning and caused an estimated $300,000 in damage, according to local emergency officials.

Emergency crews responded to the industrial woodworking business on Arthur Street North near Sandy Hills Drive around 9 a.m. after employees reported hearing a loud explosion inside a machine at the facility.

Woolwich Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Lipskie said early indications point to a combustible dust explosion originating within the woodworking operation.

“Early indications state that this was a dust explosion that started within the wood working facility of the industrial occupancy here,” Lipskie told CTV News Kitchener. “We can’t fully confirm that until we do a full investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office.”

The injured youth suffered minor injuries and was later released from hospital. The Office of the Fire Marshal and Ontario’s Ministry of Labour attended the site as part of the ongoing investigation. Police said the cause of the incident remains under review.

Combustible dust is a known hazard in secondary wood manufacturing operations, where fine wood particles generated during sanding, cutting and processing can ignite under certain conditions if not properly controlled through dust collection and housekeeping systems.

The latest incident marks the second major fire event tied to Elbru Distributors in more than a decade.

In July 2012, a fire destroyed part of the company’s hardwood manufacturing operation north of Elmira, causing approximately $1.25 million in damage. Firefighters from four Woolwich stations battled the blaze for hours in rotating shifts as the facility burned. According to reporting by the Woolwich Observer, investigators later determined the fire was accidental and caused when cleaning fumes were ignited by electrical equipment.

The recurrence of fire-related incidents at the facility highlights the continued importance of dust management, equipment maintenance and ignition source control within woodworking and wood processing environments.