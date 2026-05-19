Bestar Relaunches Production in Lac-Mégantic Following Restructuring Effort

Bestar will officially resume operations next week at its Lac-Mégantic manufacturing facility, marking the company’s return to production under the leadership of a new entity, Bestar 2026.

In a statement announcing the relaunch, the company said the restart reflects the confidence and support of financial partners, customers, suppliers, and employees following months of uncertainty tied to the restructuring and liquidation process.

“This relaunch marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company,” the statement said.

The company thanked customers for their patience and loyalty, suppliers for maintaining partnerships during the disruption, and employees for their resilience and commitment throughout the process.

Bestar said the resumption was made possible through cooperation among stakeholders involved in the liquidation proceedings, which enabled an urgent application before the Superior Court of the district of Saint-François in Lac-Mégantic to transfer the company’s assets to the new operating entity.

The relaunch follows a turbulent period for Quebec’s furniture manufacturing sector. Earlier this month, South Shore Furniture ceased operations after 86 years, closing facilities in Sainte-Croix and Coaticook and affecting nearly 90 workers. The shutdown came shortly after operations halted at Bestar’s Lac-Mégantic plant, contributing to an estimated 120 unionized job losses tied to the two companies.

Industry observers and labour groups have warned that the closures reflect broader pressures facing Canada’s secondary wood manufacturing sector, including reduced consumer demand, increasing offshore competition, and shifting trade dynamics.

eSolutions Furniture Group, which includes Bestar, Bush Furniture, and Bush Business Furniture, previously halted manufacturing operations amid mounting financial challenges. Court proceedings involving the company’s lender, Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, sought the appointment of a receiver to oversee asset liquidation after the business struggled with liquidity issues and debt obligations.

Unifor and industry stakeholders have pointed to increased imports, global competition, and the impact of U.S. tariff policies as contributing factors affecting domestic manufacturers across Quebec and Canada.

The federal government has since launched a safeguard investigation into imports of several wood products, including cabinets, vanities, hardwood flooring, and engineered wood furniture. Industry groups have argued that interim trade protections may be necessary to prevent additional manufacturing closures while the investigation proceeds.

Bestar 2026 said it is focused on rebuilding operations and moving forward with employees, suppliers, and customers as production resumes in Lac-Mégantic.