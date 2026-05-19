Ontario Invests $10 Million in Georgia-Pacific North Woods OSB Plant Upgrade

Ontario is investing $10 million to support a major modernization and expansion project at Georgia-Pacific’s North Woods oriented strand board (OSB) facility in Englehart, part of a broader effort to strengthen the province’s forest sector amid ongoing trade pressures and market uncertainty.

The provincial funding will contribute to a $191 million upgrade project that includes improvements to log processing operations, new facility construction, expanded on-site storage, and installation of modern manufacturing equipment. According to the Ontario government, the investment is expected to protect more than 220 forestry jobs and support hundreds of indirect positions across the regional supply chain.

Once complete, the project is expected to increase production capacity at the facility by 14 per cent.

The investment is being delivered through Ontario’s Forest Biomass Program, which supports projects aimed at increasing biomass utilization and expanding opportunities for Ontario’s forest sector.

“Our government is investing in the tools and technology to transform how our forest sector remains competitive in today’s challenging and evolving markets,” said Kevin Holland, Ontario’s Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products.

The project will also include the acquisition of a thermal energy system designed to use wood by-products for heat and power generation, helping maximize fibre utilization and support sustainable forest management practices.

Ontario officials said the investment aligns with the province’s recently announced Roadmap to Protecting Ontario’s Forest Sector, a 10-year strategy focused on strengthening competitiveness, expanding markets, and supporting modernization across the industry.

“By investing in upgrades that boost performance and expand these operations, we are protecting good-paying jobs and ensuring communities continue to benefit from a strong, competitive forest sector,” said Ontario Minister of Natural Resources Mike Harris.

Georgia-Pacific said the investment supports the long-term future of its Ontario operations.

“Georgia-Pacific Englehart is pleased to partner with the government of Ontario on our green end project,” said John B. Beers III, president of structural panels at Georgia-Pacific. “This new investment helps secure our long-term position as a leader in the Ontario forestry sector.”

Industry organizations and municipal leaders also welcomed the announcement, citing the importance of continued investment in northern forestry operations.

Ontario’s forest sector generates nearly $21 billion in annual business revenue and supports approximately 155,000 jobs across the province, according to government figures. Since launching in 2023, the Forest Biomass Program has committed more than $65 million toward over 55 projects, leveraging close to $250 million in additional external investment.

The announcement comes as Canadian forest product manufacturers continue to navigate global market volatility, shifting trade conditions, and increased pressure from U.S. tariffs and international competition.