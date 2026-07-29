WMCO launches AI estimating and accounting pilot programs for wood manufacturers

The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario is launching two pilot programs designed to help member companies test and shape artificial intelligence tools for estimating, accounting and administrative work.

The WMCO AI Estimating Agent Program and AI Accounting Agent Program are scheduled to begin Aug. 11, 2026. Each pilot carries a fee of $2,195 plus HST and is available exclusively to WMCO members.

Participants will receive early access to WMCO’s developing AI services and provide feedback intended to guide the design of tools for the wood manufacturing industry. The programs are focused on practical applications that could improve productivity, streamline operations and reduce repetitive administrative workloads.

The AI Estimating Agent pilot is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT. WMCO said participating companies will help test and refine AI solutions while identifying opportunities to improve estimating and related business processes.

The AI Accounting Agent cohort will hold its kickoff meeting at 11 a.m. ET through Zoom. The accounting pilot will be limited to five to eight member companies and will use workflows from participating businesses to support development of the agent.

WMCO said the accounting tool is intended to automate repetitive financial and administrative tasks, improve efficiency and save staff time. Member feedback will help determine the agent’s capabilities and future enhancements.

The association is positioning participants as founding pilot members with an opportunity to influence how the tools are developed for the sector. The initiative also gives WMCO access to real-world operating information that can be used to align the agents with the needs of wood product manufacturers.

The $2,195 pilot fee is non-refundable. Companies that continue using WMCO’s AI services after subscriptions are introduced will receive a discount or credit equal to their initial pilot investment.

Confirmed participants in the accounting cohort will receive a Zoom invitation after registration and payment are completed. WMCO is encouraging interested members to register early because participation in the cohort is limited.