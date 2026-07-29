Removed safety fencing leads to $50,000 fine for Ontario furniture manufacturer

Ridgewood Industries Ltd. has been fined $50,000 after a worker was critically injured while attempting to remove a medium-density fibreboard panel from a sizing and edge banding machine at a Cornwall, Ont., worksite.

The incident occurred on Feb. 20, 2025, when an MDF panel became stopped in the machine’s cone rotator area. The worker entered the machine area through an opening where a section of protective fencing had been removed.

The machine was normally enclosed by a protective fencing system with an interlocking gate. Opening the gate activated machine shutdown and lockout controls. However, the missing section of fencing allowed access while the equipment remained operational.

While trying to remove the board, the worker came into contact with the nip point between the machine’s top and bottom cone rotators and sustained critical injuries.

An investigation by Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development found that the nip point was not guarded to prevent access to the moving components.

The company failed to ensure the machine was guarded to prevent access to the pinch point, as required under section 25 of Ontario Regulation 851, Industrial Establishments. The violation was contrary to section 25(1)(c) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In addition to the $50,000 fine, the court imposed a 25% victim fine surcharge under the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is directed to a provincial government fund that supports victims of crime.

Ridgewood Industries, previously Dorel’s Canadian producer of RTA furniture, was permanently closed last year.