Blum reports €2.50 billion in 2025/2026 turnover, up 2.4%

Blum recorded turnover of €2.495 billion for its 2025/2026 financial year, an increase of 2.4% from the previous year, despite geopolitical tensions, stronger competition and uneven market conditions.

The family-owned company, headquartered in Vorarlberg, reported slight growth across most markets during the year ended June 30, 2026. Negative currency effects limited consolidated sales growth.

“The operating environment remains challenging. Geopolitical tensions, increasing competition and various market developments have now become part of our reality,” said Philipp Blum, managing director of the Blum Group. “What is crucial is that we continue developing as a business and move forward from a position of strength.”

The European Union accounted for 46% of group turnover, while the United States, Blum’s largest single market, generated 15%. The remaining 39% came from other markets. Blum operates more than 30 subsidiaries and maintains local teams in more than 120 markets.

Managing director Martin Blum said the company’s international reach helps it identify market changes while remaining close to customers.

“It is particularly during volatile times like these that our international presence proves its worth,” he said.

Product development remained a major focus during the financial year. Blum optimized its REVEGO pocket system and introduced eclipse black as a new colour option for the AVENTOS top family of lift systems. The addition is intended to support consistently dark furniture and cabinetry designs.

The company is also developing new products, services and digital solutions intended to support customers throughout the value chain. Blum plans to present several new concepts at interzum in May 2027.

Blum invested €168 million during the year in production equipment, buildings, digitalization, research and development, and apprenticeship training. Of that amount, €120 million was invested in Vorarlberg.

The manufacturer also continued expanding its international production and distribution network. Investments were directed toward operations in the United States and China, while a new logistics centre was opened in Malaysia to serve the Asia-Pacific region. Blum also expanded its Beyond Components offering into Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The company is working to integrate its manufacturing facilities in Austria, Poland, the United States and China into a more closely coordinated global production network.

“We are investing in locations where markets are growing and proximity to customers is important,” Martin Blum said. “In this way, we are securing our long-term competitiveness and delivery capacity.”

Blum said rising energy and raw material costs, regulatory requirements and administrative burdens continue to affect industrial competitiveness. Its managing directors called for policies that balance sustainability objectives with innovation, investment and the ability of export-oriented manufacturers to compete internationally.

Despite the difficult operating environment, Martin and Philipp Blum said the company enters the new financial year from a strong position, supported by continued investment, product innovation and closer collaboration across its international operations.