Cost controls help HOMAG protect margins despite softer orders and sales

HOMAG Group reported lower orders and sales in the first half of 2026 as weak investment activity among furniture manufacturers continued to weigh on the woodworking machinery sector.

Order intake declined approximately 7% to €634 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with €683 million in the same period of 2025. Sales fell about 9% to €626 million from €687 million.

“We continue to see no sign of a significant recovery in customer demand,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Schmitt. “The backlog of investments among furniture manufacturers is affecting our entire industry.”

Despite the decline in business volume, HOMAG maintained its profitability. EBIT before extraordinary effects totalled €25 million, down from €28.3 million a year earlier. The corresponding EBIT margin was 4%, compared with 4.1% in the first half of 2025.

The company said its profit margin improved year over year during the second quarter and remained nearly stable across the full six-month period.

“In terms of earnings, we are benefiting from the cost-reduction measures already implemented and from conscious cost management,” Schmitt said.

HOMAG’s order backlog stood at €726 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with €734 million a year earlier. The relatively stable backlog provides the company with continued production visibility despite softer new orders.

The workforce decreased to 6,697 employees from 6,928. The company’s release identifies both workforce figures as being from June 30, 2026, although the comparison figure appears to refer to the prior-year period.

HOMAG supplies integrated production systems, machinery, software and digital solutions to industrial woodworking manufacturers and smaller woodworking shops. Its operations include 13 specialized production sites, approximately 20 company-owned sales and service businesses, and about 60 exclusive sales partners worldwide.

The company also operates the tapio open Internet of Things platform, which is designed to connect data across the timber and woodworking value chain.

HOMAG has been majority-owned by Dürr Group since October 2014.