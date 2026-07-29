SWOOD and WEB-CAB connect CAD/CAM engineering data with shop-floor production management

SWOOD and WEB-CAB have formed a partnership to connect woodworking design and engineering data directly with production management and shop-floor operations.

The integration links SWOOD, a woodworking CAD/CAM platform integrated with SOLIDWORKS, with WEB-CAB, a manufacturing execution system designed for woodworking companies. The companies said the connection is intended to improve data flow among design, engineering, manufacturing and production teams.

Once implemented, the integration automatically transfers engineering and manufacturing information generated in SWOOD projects into WEB-CAB. The shared data can include 3D project and cabinet information, dimensions, edgebanding specifications, panel images, nesting sheet images and other production-related details.

For manufacturers using SWOOD, the connection allows data created during design, machining, nesting and production preparation to be used within WEB-CAB for production planning, part tracking, assembly and shop-floor monitoring.

WEB-CAB users gain a more direct link to SWOOD’s CAD/CAM environment, reducing the need to manually transfer information from digital models into the production management system.

WEB-CAB is designed to help woodworking manufacturers organize shop-floor activity, track production progress, manage materials and assemblies, and monitor projects, parts and priorities in real time.

SWOOD supports the design and engineering of woodworking products, along with machining, nesting and production-data generation. By connecting the two platforms, the companies aim to provide a structured workflow extending from product design through manufacturing execution.

The partnership is positioned for woodworking companies seeking to improve communication between office-based engineering teams and production employees. A more consistent flow of structured information may also help manufacturers reduce data-entry duplication and provide clearer visibility into project status as work moves through the plant.

The connection can be implemented for customers that use both systems and require engineering data from SWOOD to be available within WEB-CAB. The companies did not disclose pricing, availability dates or specific technical requirements for the integration.