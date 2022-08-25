New FENIX Laminate Colors

The summer of 2022 marked the arrival of four new wood grain colours and three new FENIX® laminate colours.

Lago, offered in a Supermat finish, is a pale, slightly bleached wood. As its name suggests, Sheer Beauty reveals the natural aspect of noble wood species such as American white oak. Its Karisma finish brilliantly reproduces the richness of natural wood.

First Class, with its deep brown tones and grayish accents, is perfect for a more hushed atmosphere. Free Spirit is somewhere between white and gray. It’s a smart choice that lets you create a bright atmosphere without the glare of pure white. These are also available in the new Karisma finish.

Known for its beauty and sophisticated finish based on nanotechnology, the FENIX® finish also has several beneficial properties. It resists scratches, which disappear thanks to thermal regeneration. It also absorbs light, creating an extremely matte surface. FENIX® laminates are very silky and offer a unique user experience.

Already offered in black, Artopex adds three new FENIX® colours: Grigio Bromo, Grigio Londra and Bianco Kos.

A rich and trendy colour, Grigio Bromo is a cool bluish gray that will turn any head. Grigio Londra is a unique warm gray in earth tones. Bianco Kos is a beautiful matte white, one of the purest on the market, and blends perfectly with any decor. Finally, FENIX® Black, which remains at the top of the list of available colours, will now be referred to as Nero Ingo.

Architects and designers can develop harmonious colour palettes that will be applied to their choice of furniture and Artopex components. The best part is that the creativity here is priceless: there are no additional fees for specified components in the 34 colours.