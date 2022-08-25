Caesarstone Provides Surfaces for Grand Prize Oakville Showhome

Caesarstone is pleased to announce its second-year partnership with the Princess Margaret Home Lottery benefiting cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre for the second year.

Caesarstone has been crafting the most trusted multi-material surfaces for homes and commercial spaces for over 35 years, blending safety, durability and sustainability with the beauty of earth into each design. As the official surface provider for the Princess Margaret Grand Prize Oakville Showhome, the brand will donate more than 70 slabs of quartz product valued at $165,000.

“Our dedication is to expand our sustainability footprint beyond the manufacturing of our Caesarstone surfaces,” said Yael Goldshmid, Director of Brand Marketing for the Americas. “It’s about human touch and giving back to the community. It was an easy decision to support The Princess Margaret Home Lottery for this initiative for the second year. Not only does it bring to life our commitment to transform dreams into reality through our surfaces, but we are helping raise funds for an important cause.”

Renowned Interior Designer Brian Gluckstein (who is celebrating ten years of partnership with The Princess Margaret Home lottery) has leveraged the wide assortment of Caesarstone collections to elevate the interior of the 7,753 square-foot home located in the beautiful town of Oakville, ON.

Gluckstein innovatively incorporated Caesarstone surfaces in almost every room in unique ways, genuinely highlighting the versatility of the product and the best of classic and contemporary design.