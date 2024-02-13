Cefla’s NEW Fast Color Switch (FCS) Results in Zero-Time Lost Production

Charlotte, N.C. February 8, 2024 –Cefla Finishing, the leading supplier of finishing, decoration, and digital printing solutions, has developed the Fast Color Switch, or FCS. Designed for zero-time lost production, the FCS was created as an option to support our Easy flatline spray machine. This new solution allows color changes at the spray booth while the conveyors never stop between charges. This ensures that the finishing line continues to flow while switching to the next job’s coating.

Debuted worldwide at LIGNA 2023, the FCS was developed as a solution for our special partner, Canyon Creek Cabinet Company, located in Seattle, WA, and has evolved into a turn-key solution for other opportunities in the market. Utilizing this revolutionary answer to many challenges finishers face today has been a game-changer in our product range. Decreasing labor issues and eliminating bottlenecks in production is just the beginning. The results of this innovation can save up to 5 hours per week on color changes, allowing our customers to offer even more finishes and shorter lead times for their customers.

Finishing is usually the last investment for a manufacturing facility but can be the most critical factor for the end user. Start the conversation with our finishing experts today and book a time in our state-of-the-art LAB in Charlotte, NC. Learn more about how this innovation has helped our customers here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFDQNG80IUk.

For more information, visit the Cefla Finishing website.