Laminate Designs with Basalt Finish

Inspired by natural stone and delivered with stunning realism, the new Arborite laminates allow for on-trend surfaces that meet design, durability, and the fastest lead times on the market. A perfectly balanced combination of patterns and imperfections inspired by natural stone. Fine and irregular veining; organic details full of authenticity. The selection of seven new Wilsonart laminates will give your post-formed countertops a true breath of fresh air.

This new finish is an overall super-matte texture that integrates light gloss levels. The texture enhances subtle veining and light play that can be found in Arborite’s new concrete and stone-inspired laminates. Choose Prestolam’s post-formed laminate countertops for seamless profile edges that perfectly recreates the luxurious effect of stone but at a fraction of the cost.

There is a selection of 12 models that can be ordered in both standard and custom sizes. These non-porous, hygienic, and easy-to-clean surfaces are versatile. They can be used anywhere, kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, home offices, entryways, and can be extended from the counter to the backsplash for a spectacular look.