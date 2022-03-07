BCIT Joinery Grad Spotlight, Part 1

One of the most exciting days in the BCIT Joinery shop is when our third and fourth-year students share their projects and processes with the other students on the shop floor (foundation, first, and second years). The creative and beautiful projects completed at that level inspire the other students and us, the instructors. Being able to share like that builds such a sense of community, and we thought of all the incredible things our Joinery grads are doing out in the industry, and what a shame it is that we can’t all share in their success the way we do in school. The Joinery Grad Spotlights are a way to connect strong voices to the discourse of our woodworking community, celebrate the accomplishments of past students, and hopefully inspire new ones.

Koko Relleve

Koko Relleve started in the joinery trade in 2014, a month after the birth of his first child, as a way to support his growing family. In 2015, he came to BCIT as a first-year apprentice and graduated with his Red Seal in 2018. Relleve participated in the BC Skills Provincial Competition during his third year and brought home gold. He then competed at the national level and did a phenomenal job placing 2nd in the country at Skills Canada. Relleve now works at Citta Millwork, specializing in CNC operations and working at all levels from programing and building to installation.

“These opportunities have opened so many doors for me in this trade. Woodworking and joinery have provided me with a means to support my family, further my learning and creativity, stretch my boundaries and my capabilities, and a way to impart the wisdom that I’ve learned to others who want that opportunity,” said Relleve. “It’s been a wholistic experience, and I am thankful for it. I will never take what I’ve learned and gained from all this for granted.”

Anya Milligen

Anya Milligen started in the industry trade as a finisher at a cabinet shop in 2013 and soon realized she wanted to learn more about the building process. Since starting her apprenticeship in 2016, Milligen has been a strong force in the industry and a curious, powerful student. In 2020 she graduated from the BCIT Joinery program, earning her Red Seal while pregnant with her daughter Kaycie.

“I love my job because it is so rewarding to build something beautiful from almost nothing and see a transformation from start to finish,” said Milligen. “Being a woman in this trade has come with some hurdles, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. I love what I do, and I’m constantly learning and growing into a stronger and better woodworker all the time. My advice would be to learn to adapt from every teacher you have, whether in school or at work; everyone has different methods. To put all the knowledge you gain from these different teachers together and find the way that works best for you.”

Brock Johnson

Brock Johnson started his woodworking career at BCIT where he fell in love with using hand tools and built strong relationships with his peers and the instructors. They were instrumental to his growth and creative thinking throughout the program. He has worked in custom veneer work, restaurant millwork projects, door manufacturing, and commercial and high-end residential properties in the industry. Johnson has taken the knowledge and skills he gained from the program at BCIT and the companies he’s worked for to follow his passion for creating custom furniture. He launched Marka Furniture Co. in 2020, which has been steadily growing since with small and large projects throughout the Lower Mainland. Johnson is a lifelong learner who endeavors to master his process with every project he is given.

“I looked forward to getting back to school every year, elevating both artistry and competence while thoroughly enjoying the practical learning process,” said Johnson.

Kristopher Ward

Kris Ward started in the construction industry building barns and houses before finding his passion for joinery while making furniture and other woodworking projects in his parents’ basement. He began training in 2016 at North Island College in the Furniture Design and Joinery Program and graduated from BCIT with his Red Seal in 2021. Ward has worked as a bench cabinetmaker and created custom millwork and furniture for Coastal Craft Yachts in the industry.

Today, Ward is a Trades and Technology Educator at Squiala Secondary School in Chilliwack. At Squiala, Ward enjoys collaborating with the school’s Cultural Education teacher, combining his woodworking experience with traditional Stó:lō teachings and culture. Ward designs and builds custom furniture in his home shop in his spare time, including live-edge turning and mixed-media forms. As an educator, Ward encourages everyone to follow their interests and try new experiences “you never know what you’ll enjoy until you try it!”

Mark Jackson

Pursuing his lifelong interest in joinery, Mark Jackson came to BCIT’s Foundation program. After completing the program, Jackson found a small woodworking company that he loved and has worked there ever since. He completed his apprenticeship in 2020 and has since worked on quite a range of projects gaining a good range of experience while staying with one employer. Recently his focus has been restoration and reproduction of historical millwork and windows.

“I enjoy the work as I get the satisfaction of production-based tasks, but there’s still a chance to fuss over details,” said Jackson. “My favorite aspect of woodworking is that there’s no end to what can be learned and improved upon. There are so many niches and techniques to delve into, and it’s tough to imagine ever getting bored.”

Breena Jackson is an award-winning Faculty member in the Joinery Department at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.