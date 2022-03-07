Industrial Vacuum Cleaner 500-Series

This configurable industrial vacuum cleaner for liquid and coarse particle extraction is not just an ordinary industrial vacuum cleaner but a configurable solution to customers’ specific wet or dry vacuum cleaning challenges.

Nederman offers a unique and wide range of possible vacuum heads to provide the ultimate solution for your specific application. Electric or compressed air-driven vacuum heads with different capacities are available.

Single container system designed to collect coarse particles, such as swarf, granulates, liquids, and sludge. The container collects and holds a large volume of material and can be equipped with a drain valve for liquids.

There are different filter types and stages depending on the application, like polyester filter bags, coarse filter bags, and cartridge filters.

For applications when handling liquids, the unit can be equipped with a float system that prevents overfilling of the container.

A trolley can either be a simpler two-wheel trolley or a more robust and tiltable trolley with four wheels and forklift slots, all depending on your actual needs.