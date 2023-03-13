RONA Inc. Re-Establishes as Independent Home Improvement Retailer for Canadians

Acclaimed Canadian home improvement company, RONA inc., announced its decision to operate as an independent entity from Lowe’s Canada last month. The news was followed by the acquisition by Sycamore Partners from Lowe’s Canada and RONA inc. will now operate separately from Lowe’s Canada. “We are excited to announce that RONA is once again an independent company headquartered in Boucherville, Québec,” said Stefan Kaluzny, managing director of Sycamore Partners. “We are honored that Lowe’s has entrusted Sycamore Partners to lead RONA into its next chapter and build upon RONA’s 84-year history serving communities across Canada. We look forward to working with RONA’s 26,000 associates and over 200 dealer partners to meet the home improvement needs of Canadian families, builders, and contractors.”

RONA’s Québec headquarters operates over 450 corporate and independent furniture and home improvement retailers under several banners. Some of the most well-known include Réno-Dépôt and Dick’s Lumber. The business has served communities across Canada for over 80 years since its formation in 1939. Lowe’s Canada stores will continue to offer their services to consumers in the country. Eventually, those stores will be converted into RONA Inc. establishments and still offer Lowe’s private brands and honour Lowe’s Canada warranties and gift cards.

“The senior leadership team and I are very excited to begin this new chapter in the history of RONA, a brand that is valued by DIYers and contractors across the country,” added Tony Cioffi, president of RONA inc. “This milestone is positive for all our stakeholders, including our employees, affiliated dealers, vendors, customers, and the communities where we operate. We look forward to a bright future and believe this will be a unique opportunity for our 26,000 employees to promote the RONA name and increase the visibility of this strong brand among consumers.”

RONA inc. is focused on maintaining a commitment to its affiliated vendors through various initiatives, including their “Well Made Here” program which encourages the purchase of Canadian manufactured products. The RONA team is comprised of over 26,000 employees and is one of Montréal’s top employers since 2021. Their sustainability efforts have even awarded them the Stratégie de développement durable Mercure in 2022 and recognized RONA as one of Canada’s greenest employers.