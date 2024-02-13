Barbaric North America Welcomes Mike Schwartz as New Project Manager for Automatic Handling Systems

Barbaric North America, a leader in automatic handling systems for the woodworking industry, has recently announced the appointment of Mike Schwartz as their new Project Manager for Automatic Handling Systems. Schwartz, an industry expert with a significant history in the field, will be working closely with direct customers and distribution partners across the United States and Canada. His focus will include overseeing Panel Storage and Retrieval systems, Return Systems for edge banding machines, and Automated Loading & Feeding Solutions.

After completing an intensive week of training at Barbaric’s headquarters in Austria, Schwartz is well-prepared to contribute to the team with his extensive knowledge and experience. His role signifies Barbaric North America’s commitment to enhancing its operational efficiency and technical support throughout North America.

Schwartz’s appointment is expected to strengthen Barbaric North America’s market presence and ensure the successful integration and optimization of their sophisticated handling systems into various operations. His expertise in the industry is seen as a valuable asset to both Barbaric and its clientele, promising advancements in productivity and efficiency for businesses leveraging Barbaric’s state-of-the-art solutions.