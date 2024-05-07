Mark Letain Appointed as New COO of Palliser Furniture

WINNIPEG, MB – In a significant executive shuffle, Palliser Furniture, a major player in the residential furnishings sector, has welcomed Mark Letain as its new Chief Operating Officer. This appointment marks Letain’s return to Palliser after an extensive tenure of nearly 18 years at EQ3, where he most recently held the position of President.

Letain is stepping into a role vacated by Philip Klassen, who retired at the end of April following a notable 27-year career with Palliser. Letain’s journey with Palliser began in 2002, initially serving as an Operations Manager within the company’s upholstery divisions before moving on to a Category Manager role for Stationary Upholstery. In 2006, he transitioned to EQ3, rising through the ranks to eventually lead the organization.

A veteran in the field, Letain brings a robust background in operations and logistics to the table, highlighted by a Certified Professional Accounting Designation (CPA-CMA) from CPA Manitoba. His academic credentials include two master’s degrees, one in Logistics, Materials, and Supply Chain Management from Penn State University, obtained in 2018, and an MBA from the University of Manitoba.

In his new role, Letain will oversee the Supply Chain and Logistics departments at Palliser, a critical segment that continues to report to Peter Tielmann, CEO of Palliser Furniture Group, during a transitional period. Letain is also set to continue his leadership at EQ3, maintaining his role as President to oversee ongoing organizational performance.

“I am honored to be working with such a talented team,” remarked Letain. “As we look to the future where customer demands for great products and service will only continue to grow, I’m committed to the success of our operations team, ensuring Palliser’s supply chain is continuously striving to meet the increasing needs of our customers.” His commitment to enhancing service, reducing time to market, and navigating logistical complexities is expected to significantly impact Palliser’s customer experience and operational efficiency.

Palliser’s CEO, Peter Tielmann, expressed confidence in Letain’s capabilities, stating, “I am excited to have Mark’s experience and leadership within these critical functional areas of our group. I trust in his ability to bring a fresh perspective and continue where Philip left off with continuous improvement of our time to market, service, and logistical complexities, thereby enhancing our customer experience overall.”

This strategic hire is anticipated to steer Palliser through upcoming challenges in the market, leveraging Letain’s extensive experience and fresh perspective to bolster the company’s position in the industry.