Ontario Invests $1.6M in Bernie McGlynn Lumber Expansion

The Ontario government is investing $1.6 million in Bernie McGlynn Lumber Ltd. to support a $5.3-million expansion and modernization project at the company’s sawmill in Mildmay.

The project will more than double the company’s production space, increase output by 47 per cent, create five new jobs and support 13 existing positions. The province said the investment is part of its plan to protect Ontario forestry workers and businesses as the sector adapts to U.S. tariffs and changing global market conditions.

Funding is being provided through the Forest Sector Investment and Innovation Program. The project includes construction of a new 30,000-square-foot facility and the installation of upgraded equipment, including what the province describes as a first-in-Ontario thermal-treating kiln system and a double-bladed bandsaw.

The new equipment is expected to help Bernie McGlynn Lumber produce higher-quality wood products more efficiently and support the launch of new products, including siding, decking and fencing. The province said these products will help the company compete with composite and plastic alternatives.

Once complete, the expansion is expected to increase log purchases by 50 per cent, supporting local harvesting, hauling and trucking operations while bringing more Ontario-made wood products to market.

“Our government is proud to support projects that help forestry businesses expand, modernize and remain competitive in changing global markets,” said Kevin Holland, Associate Minister of Forestry and Forest Products. “Through our forest sector roadmap, we will continue making strategic investments that protect forestry jobs, strengthen Ontario’s competitive advantage and maintain our position as a G7 leader in producing and selling high-quality forest products.”

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said the investment will help local businesses grow and remain competitive.

The province said the project is part of the Roadmap to Protecting Ontario’s Forest Sector, a plan focused on defending, adapting and growing the industry by protecting forestry jobs, strengthening supply chains and increasing demand for Ontario-made forest products.