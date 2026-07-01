Aeon Cabinetry Breaks Ground on $20M London Manufacturing Plant

Aeon Cabinetry has broken ground on a new $20-million manufacturing plant in London, Ont., with plans to create more than 50 jobs.

The kitchen cabinet manufacturer, owned by Jason Zang, announced the project Tuesday. The new 90,000-square-foot plant will be located on about six acres in Innovation Park, near Highbury Avenue and Bradley Avenue.

Zang, a Western University graduate who immigrated from China to study in London, said the expansion will allow Aeon Cabinetry to grow from a small cabinet assembly business into a standalone manufacturing operation.

“We’re very excited,” Zang said at the announcement. “We have a lot of different clients but mostly we sell to dealers across Canada.”

Zang graduated from Western University in 2016, where he studied business and finance. He initially opened the business by importing cabinet parts and assembling them locally. With the new facility, the company plans to shift into manufacturing in London.

The plant is expected to open in about a year.