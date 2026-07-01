CKCA Members Elect 2026/2027 Board, Luke Elias Named President

The Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association has announced its 2026/2027 Board of Directors following elections held during its Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 18, via Zoom.

Members elected two candidates to the Board. Chris Havey of CNC Automation returns for a second three-year term, while Corey Laurysen of Laurysen Kitchens joins for his first three-year term. CKCA thanked all candidates who put their names forward.

Following the Annual Meeting, the newly elected Board appointed executive officers whose terms were up for renewal. Luke Elias of Muskoka Cabinet Company is now CKCA President, beginning the first year of a two-year term. Rishelle Tarr of Westwood Fine Cabinetry has been appointed Vice-President, Craig Atkinson of Marathon Hardware continues as Treasurer, Amrita Bhogal of Sunrise Kitchens moves into the Past-President role, and Sandra Wood of CKCA staff continues as Secretary through an annual appointment.

CKCA also thanked departing Board member Giuseppe Castrucci of Laurysen Kitchens, who served for five years and supported the association’s growth in programs and services.

“I am honoured to serve as President of the Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association at a pivotal time for our industry,” Elias said. “Canadian manufacturers are facing significant challenges, but also tremendous opportunities to strengthen our position, grow our influence, and showcase the innovation and craftsmanship that define this sector.”

Elias said his priorities over the next two years include expanding membership, strengthening CKCA’s voice with government, increasing engagement across committees and membership, and ensuring the association remains strong for future generations.