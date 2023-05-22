adhesivesPRODUCTS

Fast F-200-23

Fravol

The FAST F-200-23 by Fravol is described as a versatile and flexible solution suitable for both industrial and craftsmanship applications. It offers complete working experience while requiring minimal intrusion. The series is known for its modern and fresh design and provides a wide range of possibilities. The machine offers a number of gluing units, allowing for different gluing techniques and applications. This flexibility enables users to choose the most suitable option for their specific needs.

