Swagger 224mm Modern Brushed Gold Pull
Berenson Hardware
Berenson Hardware’s Swagger 224mm Modern Brushed Gold is available in a trendy brushed gold finish which adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to the overall design. The pull has a straight frame, which implies a clean and streamlined appearance and it features subtle angular design elements, providing a subtle twist. The clean sleek lines of the cabinet pull contribute to a contemporary style, making it suitable for kitchens or bathrooms with a modern aesthetic.